European Retail Traders Snag $1.1Bn Anthropic IPO Stock
The artificial intelligence lab sold just over 3.6 million shares to retail investors in the UK and close to 9.7 million shares to those in the European Union, Norway and Switzerland, according to regulatory filings reviewed by Bloomberg News.
Anthropic and its co-founders overcame mounting concerns about the pace of AI spending and turbulent markets to price the IPO above the marketed range and raise a record $107.3 billion.More More How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI sector
This content was published on Dec 10, 2024 The arrival of AI firms, OpenAI and Anthropic, raises hopes that Switzerland has the firepower to forge a prominent role in the industry.Read more: How US heavyweights can help grow the Swiss AI s
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