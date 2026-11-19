MENAFN - Swissinfo) United States artificial company (AI) Anthropic sold $1.1 billion worth of stock to mom-and-pop investors in the United Kingdom and continental Europe as part of the biggest initial public offering of all time. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: European retail traders snag $1.1bn Anthropic IPO stock This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 11:47 2 minutes Bloomberg

The artificial intelligence lab sold just over 3.6 million shares to retail investors in the UK and close to 9.7 million shares to those in the European Union, Norway and Switzerland, according to regulatory filings reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Anthropic and its co-founders overcame mounting concerns about the pace of AI spending and turbulent markets to price the IPO above the marketed range and raise a record $107.3 billion.

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This content was published on Dec 10, 2024 The arrival of AI firms, OpenAI and Anthropic, raises hopes that Switzerland has the firepower to forge a prominent role in the industry.

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