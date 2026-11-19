Swiss Army Awards Multi-Million-Franc Contract For New Radar Systems
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Neue Radare aus Frankreich für die Schweizer Luftraumüberwachung
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Read more: Neue Radare aus Frankreich für die Schweizer Luftraumüberwa
The procurement will replace the outdated TAFLIR system and is intended to address capability gaps in the identification of threats in airspace, Armasuisse said. A total of five radar systems are expected to be procured, it told the Keystone-SDA news agency.
Parliament approved the procurement of the successor system as part of the 2026 Armed Forces Message. According to Armasuisse, the requested commitment appropriation amounts to CHF150 million ($178 million).More More Votes How much clout does the Swiss arms industry really have?
This content was published on Nov 6, 2026 As Switzerland prepares to vote on loosening arms export restrictions, supporters and opponents are battling over the future of the defence industry.Read more: How much clout does the Swiss arms industry really
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