Deutsch de Neue Radare aus Frankreich für die Schweizer Luftraumüberwachung Original Read more: Neue Radare aus Frankreich für die Schweizer Luftraumüberwa

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss Air Force is to receive new semi-mobile radar systems for airspace surveillance. The company Thales Schweiz AG has been awarded the contract to supply the French Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission All-in-one model, Federal Office for Armaments (Armasuisse) said on Thursday. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss Army awards multi-million-franc contract for new radar systems This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 12:30 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The procurement will replace the outdated TAFLIR system and is intended to address capability gaps in the identification of threats in airspace, Armasuisse said. A total of five radar systems are expected to be procured, it told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Parliament approved the procurement of the successor system as part of the 2026 Armed Forces Message. According to Armasuisse, the requested commitment appropriation amounts to CHF150 million ($178 million).

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