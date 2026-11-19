Deutsch de Jung, politisch, unzufrieden: Europas Jugend rebelliert Read more: Jung, politisch, unzufrieden: Europas Jugend rebel

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Young people across Europe have been taking to the streets for weeks. With continent-wide events planned for Friday, November 20, is the protest movement now also spreading to Switzerland? Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Amid European youth protests, events are also planned in Switzerland This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 12:35 4 minutes Michael Spillmann, Pirmin Roos, SRF

At the University of Bern, students are heading out on their lunch break; outside, David Rietzler, co-president of the youth section of the Social Democrats (JUSO) in the Swiss capital, is handing out flyers calling on them to“mobilise for the youth strike”.

“Amongst our generation, there is a massive sense of dissatisfaction about the current conditions,” Rietzler says. In his view,“politicians aren't tackling the problems, but are investing more and more in the military and rearmament” – while cutting back on climate action and education to do so.

>> When it comes to protest culture, Switzerland is not – completely – an outlier:

More More Swiss democracy Protests in Switzerland less radical, but just as frequent as elsewhere

This content was published on Jun 9, 2026 Switzerland is hardly known as a hotbed of unrest. But in some of the country's cities, demonstrations have been more frequent than ever.

Read more: Protests in Switzerland less radical, but just as frequent as else