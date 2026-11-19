Amid European Youth Protests, Events Are Also Planned In Switzerland
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Jung, politisch, unzufrieden: Europas Jugend rebelliert
Read more: Jung, politisch, unzufrieden: Europas Jugend rebel
At the University of Bern, students are heading out on their lunch break; outside, David Rietzler, co-president of the youth section of the Social Democrats (JUSO) in the Swiss capital, is handing out flyers calling on them to“mobilise for the youth strike”.
“Amongst our generation, there is a massive sense of dissatisfaction about the current conditions,” Rietzler says. In his view,“politicians aren't tackling the problems, but are investing more and more in the military and rearmament” – while cutting back on climate action and education to do so.
>> When it comes to protest culture, Switzerland is not – completely – an outlier:More More Swiss democracy Protests in Switzerland less radical, but just as frequent as elsewhere
This content was published on Jun 9, 2026 Switzerland is hardly known as a hotbed of unrest. But in some of the country's cities, demonstrations have been more frequent than ever.Read more: Protests in Switzerland less radical, but just as frequent as else
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