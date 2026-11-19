Zurich University Hospital Performs Brain Surgery Using A Hologram
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Unispital Zürich operiert Gehirn mittels Hologramm
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Read more: Unispital Zürich operiert Gehirn mittels Holo
The precise placement of what is known as an external ventricular catheter in a patient's brain has, until now, been a major challenge, the Zurich University Hospital stated on Thursday. The thin tube must be inserted into a ventricle of the brain to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid.
Until now, the catheter had to be inserted manually. However, the target lies deep within the brain and is not visible to the naked eye from the outside. Previously, only externally visible landmarks served as points of reference.More More What if your future surgeon were a robot?
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