Deutsch de Unispital Zürich operiert Gehirn mittels Hologramm Original Read more: Unispital Zürich operiert Gehirn mittels Holo

MENAFN - Swissinfo) For the first time, Zurich University Hospital has performed brain surgery using a hologram projected above the patient's head. Wearing special glasses, the surgeon was able to view the brain's structure in three dimensions. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Zurich University Hospital performs brain surgery using a hologram This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 13:34 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The precise placement of what is known as an external ventricular catheter in a patient's brain has, until now, been a major challenge, the Zurich University Hospital stated on Thursday. The thin tube must be inserted into a ventricle of the brain to drain excess cerebrospinal fluid.

Until now, the catheter had to be inserted manually. However, the target lies deep within the brain and is not visible to the naked eye from the outside. Previously, only externally visible landmarks served as points of reference.

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This content was published on Jul 2, 2021 Semi-autonomous“robot surgeons” and bioengineered skin tissue are some of the most promising medical innovations coming from Switzerland.

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