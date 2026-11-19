MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss bank UBS is set to shift hundreds of roles across its group functions from Europe to India, as it seeks to rationalise its operations and reduce costs. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UBS to offshore hundreds of roles to India This content was published on November 19, 2026 - 14:07 2 minutes Bloomberg

The offshoring push is part of a long-term strategy plan to move roles away from higher-cost European locations, according to people familiar with the matter.

UBS's group functions include finance, operations, risk control, compliance, legal and human resources. The shift will happen over the next couple of years, one of the people said.

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The vast majority of the roles are currently held at the bank's unit in Poland, one of the people said. Prior to the acquisition, both UBS and Credit Suisse had established significant IT and operations hubs in Poland, with UBS concentrating its presence in Krakow and Wroclaw.

UBS declined to comment.

The move underscores UBS's ongoing efforts to simplify operations as it continues to absorb its former rival. Shifting group functions roles to India, where international banks have built large capability centres serving global offices or external clients, offers the lender access to a deep pool of skilled workers at lower costs than in European financial hubs.

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The location also stands to boost the bank's capacity to build AI into its systems.

Streamlining operations

Most of the roles affected are junior to mid-level, the people said, adding that some more senior roles within the group functions will in future be hired out of India. Those roles are typically filled currently in Switzerland.

These figures do not count towards the 3,000 roles UBS said it will cut in Switzerland as a result of the Credit Suisse integration.

Depreciation of India's rupee is one of the key attractions for global banks seeking to expand roles through India's ecosystem serving offshore markets.

In February, UBS said it was expanding its presence in the Indian city of Hyderabad and said it expected to hire 2,000 additional professionals in the coming months, doubling its workforce in the city. The bank also has offices in Pune and Navi Mumbai.

Earlier this year, UBS shed hundreds of positions across its operations, mainly in support functions, in Europe, the Middle East an Africa as it completed yet another milestone tied to the acquisition of Credit Suisse.

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