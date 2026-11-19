Swiss Researchers Identify New Species Of Prehistoric Reptile Using Neutrons
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Neue Urzeit-Reptilienart dank Neutronen am PSI entdeckt
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Read more: Neue Urzeit-Reptilienart dank Neutronen am PSI ent
The little dragon is not only a new species, but also the most complete early representative of the so-called choristoderes known to date, as well as the oldest record of them in North America, the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) stated. The new reptile species has been named Meilynodraco amonamarthi.
The discovery began with a sandstone slab from a quarry in the US state of Wyoming, which was uncovered by an excavation team from the Aathal Dinosaur Museum of canton Zurich in 2022. The vertebrae of a tiny skeleton were visible on the slab. As the head and torso were found separately within the sandstone, the researchers suspect that a predator killed the animal 156 million years ago.More More Swiss oddities Switzerland, a paradise for dinosaur hunters. Or is it?
This content was published on Mar 21, 2026 Switzerland is a special place for ichnologists, students of fossilised remains of animals.Read more: Switzerland, a paradise for dinosaur hunters. Or i
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