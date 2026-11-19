Brazil's Agribusiness Exports Reach USD 16 Billion
Soybeans generated the most export revenue among agribusiness products, with sales of USD 3.1 billion, followed by green coffee at USD 1.6 billion, corn at USD 1.3 billion, fresh beef at USD 1.2 billion, and pulp at USD 1 billion. China was the largest buyer of Brazilian agribusiness products, with USD 3.9 billion in imports, followed by the European Union at USD 2.6 billion and the United States at USD 952.1 million.
From January through October 2026, Brazilian agribusiness exports reached USD 149.4 billion, up 5.2% from the same period in 2025. The sector's trade surplus totaled approximately USD 132.3 billion during the period. The soy complex led exports, followed by meat, forestry products, coffee and the sugar and ethanol complex.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaCNA
The post Brazil's agribusiness exports reach USD 16 billion appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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