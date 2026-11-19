MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil earned USD 16 billion from exports of agribusiness products in October, up 4.1% from the same month last year, according to data released late Wednesday (18) by Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. The sector accounted for 42.3% of the country's exports and generated a surplus of about USD 14.1 billion for Brazil's trade balance.

Soybeans generated the most export revenue among agribusiness products, with sales of USD 3.1 billion, followed by green coffee at USD 1.6 billion, corn at USD 1.3 billion, fresh beef at USD 1.2 billion, and pulp at USD 1 billion. China was the largest buyer of Brazilian agribusiness products, with USD 3.9 billion in imports, followed by the European Union at USD 2.6 billion and the United States at USD 952.1 million.

From January through October 2026, Brazilian agribusiness exports reached USD 149.4 billion, up 5.2% from the same period in 2025. The sector's trade surplus totaled approximately USD 132.3 billion during the period. The soy complex led exports, followed by meat, forestry products, coffee and the sugar and ethanol complex.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

CNA

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