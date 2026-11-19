MENAFN - Financial News Media) GLP-1 Treatments, Anticancer Research, and Emerging Therapeutic Technologies Are Driving the Next Chapter of Pharmaceutical Innovation

New York, NY –November 19, 2026 – Peptides are becoming a bigger part of the pharmaceutical business, and the money flowing into this market is getting harder to ignore. GLP-1 treatments for diabetes and weight management have put peptide-based drugs in the spotlight, but the opportunity goes well beyond those products. Pharmaceutical companies are also pursuing peptide treatments for cancer, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, rare diseases, and other conditions where existing therapies may fall short. Grand View Research estimates the global peptide therapeutics market was worth approximately $140.9 billion in 2025, with projections reaching $294.6 billion by 2033. That is more than $150 billion in potential market growth over eight years. Other research firms offer different estimates based on how they define the market, but the direction is clear: peptide-based medicines are becoming an increasingly important part of drug development, with major pharmaceutical companies looking to capitalize on growing demand. Those targeting Biotech and Wellness growth should watch these Companies poised to capitalize on Today's Opportunities could include: The Precision Peptide Company Inc. (OTCQB: PNGAF) (CSE: BPC), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS), Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN), Vesalius Longevity Labs Inc. (CSE: VLAB).

The next phase of growth could bring opportunities well beyond the established drugmakers. Smaller biotechnology companies are working on new peptide compounds, improved formulations, specialized manufacturing, and treatments aimed at diseases that still have limited options. Artificial intelligence is adding another dimension by helping researchers identify promising peptide sequences, evaluate their potential activity, and narrow down candidates for further testing. Cancer research is another area worth watching, particularly the development of anticancer peptides designed to target tumor cells or interfere with biological pathways involved in cancer growth. There is no guarantee that experimental candidates will make it to market, but successful research, strong intellectual property, clinical progress, and pharmaceutical partnerships could create meaningful value for companies that establish themselves in this expanding industry.

Four Key Developments Driving Peptide Industry Growth:

GLP-1 And Weight Management: Strong demand for diabetes and weight-loss treatments has pushed peptide-based medicines into one of the pharmaceutical industry's largest commercial growth stories Cancer And Targeted Therapies: Research into anticancer peptides and other targeted treatments is opening additional opportunities in oncology and specialized drug development AI-Powered Peptide Discovery: Artificial intelligence and advanced molecular engineering are helping researchers design, evaluate, and refine potential new peptide candidates Growing Manufacturing Demand: Pharmaceutical companies need reliable peptide synthesis, specialized ingredients, and production capabilities as research pipelines and commercial applications expand.

Market projections vary depending on which peptide products and therapeutic segments are included. Industry growth estimates do not guarantee commercial success for individual companies or experimental drug candidates.

The Precision Peptide Company Wins TikTok Shop Approval as Platform Tightens Peptide Rules, Putting U.S.-Made Peptide Products in Front of 53 Million American Buyers – Company gains access to more than 53 million U.S. buyers on a platform where beauty is the top category and products listing peptides as an ingredient command the highest average price of any top 10 beauty ingredient – The Precision Peptide Company (the“Company” or“BPC”), a publicly traded wellness company focused on advanced peptide formulations and delivery systems, today announced that it has been approved to operate a TikTok Shop storefront in the United States. The first product is now live, with further products from its U.S.-made range to be added as each completes the platform's product review.

The approval comes as TikTok tightens its standards on peptide content, and gives the Company a direct channel to TikTok Shop's 53 million U.S. buyers at a moment when beauty is the platform's largest category, haircare sales have more than doubled, and beauty products listing peptides as an ingredient sell at the highest average price of any leading ingredient.

Approved as TikTok Raises the Bar – In October 2026, TikTok began restricting searches for several peptide names. The platform has said that peptide discussion remains permitted, but that it prohibits the marketing of high-risk products and may restrict searches for unapproved or potentially unsafe products.

The Company's shop was reviewed and approved under those standards. Every product it brings to the platform is manufactured in an approved U.S. facility and supported by a third-party Certificate of Analysis, and as a publicly traded company it reports to shareholders under Canadian securities regulation.

Ingredient-First Products, Rolling Out – With its storefront approved, the Company is bringing its range to the shop product by product, each through TikTok Shop's product review. Every listing names the peptides inside, so shoppers can see exactly what they are buying.

HAIR, the Company's scalp and hair serum, shows the approach. Designed for women who want thicker-looking, fuller-looking hair, it is a simple daily scalp step built around GHK-Cu (Copper Tripeptide-1), the copper peptide that gives the serum its natural blue color. That color is a visible signature of the ingredient, and it comes through on camera, where TikTok Shop products are discovered and sold. HAIR opens the shop in haircare, a category where TikTok Shop sales more than doubled year over year.

Why TikTok Shop – TikTok Shop's U.S. gross merchandise value (GMV) reached USD 15.1 billion in 2025, up 68% from 2024. It then reached USD 11.8 billion in the first half of 2026 alone, up 103% year over year, making the U.S. the platform's largest market. eMarketer forecasts U.S. TikTok Shop sales of USD 23.41 billion for full-year 2026.

The platform had 53.2 million U.S. buyers in 2025, and more of them now arrive with intent: in the first half of 2026, the Shop tab drove 51.4% of U.S. GMV, ahead of video and LIVE. Shoppers who search by ingredient reward brands that can name exactly what is in the bottle, which is how the Company formulates and labels its range.

Beauty & Personal Care is TikTok Shop's largest U.S. category, with an estimated USD 413.1 million in GMV in September 2026, or 17.1% of all U.S. GMV, and USD 1.21 billion across Q3 2026. Haircare alone generated USD 401.1 million in Q2 2026, up 118% year over year. Within beauty, products listing peptides as an ingredient generated USD 73.2 million in sales at a USD 50 average price, the highest of any top 10 ingredient, and four of the top five beauty products in Q2 2026 featured longevity ingredients, a core focus of the Company's peptide formulations.

TikTok Shop extends the Company's direct-to-consumer e-commerce store, its telehealth platform serving all 50 U.S. states, and the nationwide retail sale of its U.S.-made over-the-counter range, which began on July 30, 2026. The launch delivers on distribution expansion, one of the 2027 growth priorities the Company set out in its November 11, 2026 year-end update.

“Winning approval for a TikTok Shop at the same time the platform is tightening its rules on peptides is a real milestone for us,” said Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company.“TikTok holds anyone in the peptide space to a high bar, and we built our range to meet it. Every product we bring to the platform is U.S.-made and backed by third-party testing. Our first product is live, and we will keep adding to the shop as each one clears review. This is a bigger step into social commerce for the Company, and we intend to build on it.” Continued... Read this full release and additional news for Precision Peptide Company by visiting:

Key News and Growth Catalysts Driving Biotech and Pharma:

Vesalius Longevity Labs Inc. (CSE: VLAB), a leading global peptide and longevity company, recently announced the appointment of Harvey Spevak, as Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective November 13, 2026. The appointment follows a US$6.5 million financing led by Mr. Spevak, who brings a globally recognized leader in the wellness space to Vesalius as interest in longevity and proactive health continues to accelerate.

Mr. Spevak is an investor, a visionary leader in global wellness, lifestyle and hospitality, and Chairman of Equinox Group. With more than three decades of experience building and scaling iconic consumer brands, he is recognized for his brand-focused, consumer-centric approach to innovation, growth and long-term value creation. As Chairman, he will help guide Vesalius' strategic direction, brand development and global expansion at the intersection of healthcare delivery and longevity science.

Vector Science and Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PAIN) recently introduced its investigational peptide-matrix microneedle technology, a dissolving microneedle platform designed to deliver peptides and other large-molecule therapeutics through the skin without conventional hypodermic injections. The technology extends Vector's advanced transdermal delivery program and is designed to complement Vector's cGMP-manufactured Rx peptides, manufactured using pharma-grade Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

The Challenge: The Skin's Natural Barrier – Therapeutic peptides, proteins and other large-molecule drugs are difficult to deliver through the skin because of their size, hydrophilicity and susceptibility to degradation. The skin's outer layer, the stratum corneum, blocks meaningful penetration of many peptides. As a result, injections remain the standard route of administration, bringing needle aversion, inconvenience, adherence challenges and administration costs.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) recently announced an agreement to help expand access to Zepbound (tirzepatide) and Foundayo (orforglipron). Through the agreement, eligible patients who receive a prescription from a licensed provider on the Hims & Hers platform will access the same self-pay prices available to any patient without leaving the Hims & Hers platform.

The agreement brings together Lilly's obesity medicines and Hims & Hers' consumer platform. Patients can complete a consultation, receive a prescription if their provider determines it is appropriate, and have an FDA-approved Lilly medicine shipped directly to their home, all in one seamless experience. Self-pay pricing starts at $149 per month for Foundayo and $299 per month for Zepbound.

“At Lilly, we are always looking for new ways to help more people get the medicines they need, and that means meeting patients where they already are,” said Ilya Yuffa, Executive Vice President and President, Lilly USA and Global Customer Capabilities, Eli Lilly and Company.“Millions of people turn to Hims & Hers for their care, and through this agreement, those patients now have a simple, more direct way to get FDA-approved Lilly medicine at an affordable price if prescribed.”

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