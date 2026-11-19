MENAFN - Financial News Media) Drone-as-a-Service Providers Are Capitalizing on Growing Demand for Fleet Management, Automated Inspections, Aerial Intelligence, and Long-Term Commercial Contracts

New York, NY – November 19, 2026 – Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) is moving well beyond the early stages of commercial adoption. Businesses that once relied on helicopters, ground crews, and costly manual inspections are increasingly turning to drones to survey property, monitor infrastructure, inspect industrial facilities, track agricultural operations, and collect real-time data. Rather than purchasing and maintaining their own equipment, many are hiring specialized drone operators to handle the work. That shift is creating a growing market for companies offering aerial services, fleet management, mapping, surveillance, and data analytics. Grand View Research estimates the global DaaS market was worth approximately $6.7 billion in 2025 and could reach $24.2 billion by 2033. Meticulous Research offers an even larger projection for the broader drone services industry, estimating it could reach $218 billion by 2036. These figures cover different market segments, but both point to an industry with considerable room to expand as commercial drone use becomes more widespread. Leading Tech & AI Companies on the move today in the markets include: ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC).

What could really change the economics of this business is the combination of artificial intelligence and autonomous flight. Newer systems can launch from remote docking stations, follow programmed routes, inspect equipment, and send images and data back for AI analysis, often with little direct human involvement. Utilities, energy companies, construction firms, mining operations, and data center operators are all potential customers for these services. Beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations could expand the reach of commercial drone fleets even further as regulations and approvals develop. There is also an attractive business model behind DaaS: providers can earn revenue from recurring service agreements, fleet management, subscriptions, inspections, and data analytics instead of depending entirely on equipment sales. Companies that can combine reliable drone hardware, proprietary software, autonomous operations, and established customer relationships could have an opportunity to capture a meaningful share of this expanding market.

Four Developments Driving The DaaS Opportunity:

AI And Autonomous Operations: Intelligent flight systems and automated inspections are reducing the need for constant manual control while improving the speed and consistency of data collection Growing Industrial Demand: Utilities, oil and gas operators, construction companies, mining operations, and data center developers are finding new uses for aerial inspections and monitoring Recurring Revenue Potential: Long-term service contracts, subscriptions, fleet management, and data analytics give DaaS companies opportunities to build ongoing customer relationships BVLOS And Drone-In-A-Box Technology: Remote docking stations and expanded flight permissions could allow operators to manage larger fleets and cover more territory with fewer personnel.

Market projections differ depending on whether reports include drone delivery, data analytics, autonomous systems, and broader commercial drone services. Actual growth will depend on regulatory approvals, customer adoption, operating costs, and commercial execution.

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Announces More than C$20 Million in Contracted Revenue Backlog Demonstrating Organic Growth – Growing commercial and government customer commitments across ZenaTech's global Drone as a Service and enterprise SaaS businesses provide visibility into future revenue – ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA ) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS solutions, announces that its consolidated revenue backlog has surpassed over C$20 million or approximately US$14 million, representing the estimated value of signed contracted revenue expected to be recognized in future reporting periods and demonstrating organic growth. This backlog represents an important measure of customer commitments and provides greater visibility into future revenue as the Company expands its global operations, integrates acquired businesses, implements AI-powered drone technology and capitalizes on new commercial opportunities through targeted business development initiatives.

“Surpassing C$20 million in revenue backlog underscores the strength of our customer relationships and the commercial opportunity presented by our Drone as a Service strategy,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of ZenaTech.“Through our growing network of DaaS businesses, we are pursuing larger, multi-year projects, expanding our service offerings to existing commercial, blue-chip and government customers, and integrating AI-powered drone technology into our service delivery. Our focus remains on driving organic growth, improving operating efficiencies and building a scalable and increasingly predictable revenue model.”

As part of the Company's post-acquisition growth strategy for its DaaS acquisitions, ZenaTech is strengthening sales, marketing, and business development capabilities across its acquired businesses. These initiatives include increased participation at industry events and tradeshows, targeted customer outreach, expanded access to commercial and government project bidding and procurement portals, and leveraging the Company's growing geographic DaaS footprint to pursue larger and multi-location contracts. The Company also plans to focus on cross-selling complementary services, with the objective of increasing average revenue per customer, expanding its addressable market and driving sustained organic revenue and backlog growth.

The milestone reflects customer commitments across the Company's global businesses, including its Drone as a Service and enterprise SaaS segments. Contracted work is expected to convert into recognized revenue over periods ranging from several weeks to several months as services are delivered and applicable performance obligations are satisfied. Management expects the potential for additional revenue from ongoing proposal negotiations, existing client relationships, Master Services Agreements, and change orders of existing or ongoing contracts, most of which cannot be estimated as of the measurement date. The timing of revenue recognition will vary based on individual contract terms, project scope, customer requirements and delivery schedules.

ZenaTech's DaaS business combines established service businesses and experienced operating teams with the Company's developing drone technologies and automation capabilities. Its services support applications such as surveying, mapping, inspection, monitoring and other field-based activities. The Company is pursuing opportunities to improve service delivery, productivity and scalability through the integration of drones, sensors, data processing and AI-enabled tools.

Contracted revenue backlog is not a measure of revenue recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), does not represent cash received, and should not be considered a guarantee of future revenue. Revenue is recognized in accordance with the Company's applicable accounting policies as the relevant services are delivered and performance obligations are satisfied. Actual revenue and the timing of its recognition may differ from current estimates as a result of changes in project scope or schedules, contract modifications or cancellations, customer requirements, operational factors and other circumstances. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:

In other recent tech companies' developments of interest:

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies and services, reported record financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2026. Ondas generated revenue of $167.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. The results represent approximately 100% sequential revenue growth and more than a sixteen-fold year-over-year increase.

“This quarter demonstrates the growing benefits of Ondas' integrated operating platform,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas.“Our businesses are gaining access to larger customers, broader channels, and stronger production and field-support capabilities, allowing mission-ready technologies to move more quickly from evaluation into deployment. The next phase is about disciplined execution: delivering on customer commitments, integrating our capabilities, and converting demand to sustainable growth and improving profitability.”

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, reports its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“Our third quarter results reflect continued year-over-year growth as we continue to build a durable and combat proven business with infrastructure needed to support Red Cat's next phase of revenue growth,” said Jeff Thompson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Red Cat.“Our partnerships with Havoc AI, Sine Engineering, Anduril, and many other, are intended to bring new capabilities to our platforms, including collaborative autonomy and coordinated multi-vessel operations, while our proposed acquisition of Steyr Motors would further strengthen this strategy by adding advanced engine technology, specialized manufacturing expertise and an established European operating base.

We are building a differentiated family of autonomous systems that brings together aerial and maritime platforms, collaborative autonomy, wireless power and trusted manufacturing capabilities. Our focus is now on converting this expanded portfolio and customer engagement into orders, deliveries and improved financial performance.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, recently reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Record quarterly revenue increased 2,539% year-over-year to $2,676,680, more than doubled sequentially from the second quarter of 2026, and exceeded the Company's preliminary estimate of more than $2.5 million announced on October 7, 2026. During the quarter, the Company's Safe Pro AI subsidiary achieved record gross margin of 79%, lifting Safe Pro's consolidated gross margin to 71.2% from 33.1% a year ago. Net loss decreased 69% year-over-year to $1,544,870, or $(0.08) per share, compared with $5,010,358, or $(0.29) per share, in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss (as defined below in“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) decreased to $401,689, or $(0.02) per share, compared with $1,524,538, or $(0.09) per share, in the third quarter of 2025, which the Company believes demonstrates progress toward operational break-even on a non-GAAP basis.

Unusual Machines (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced it filed its Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided the following letter to its shareholders from CEO Allan Evans.

Dear Shareholders, This shareholder letter follows the completion of our third quarter of 2026. During the quarter, we executed our plan on schedule, and our continued growth is reflected in the following details.

In the third quarter, we generated $13.9 million in revenue, reflecting 551% year-over-year growth compared to the third quarter of 2025. This represents a 17% quarter-over-quarter decrease, but was still at the high end of our revenue targets. This resulted from investment in foundational work to support future growth. Those growth drivers included installing more capital equipment to improve motor throughput and margins, investing in growing Upgrade Energy's business prior to closing and scaling its operations, and building out new additive manufacturing production capacity. All three of these initiatives are well underway, and we expect they will contribute meaningful revenue in the fourth quarter of 2026 and throughout 2027. This type of growth can put pressure on gross margins. Despite this, we maintained our margins, finishing the quarter at 35.4%.

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