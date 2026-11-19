MENAFN - KNN India)Negotiations on the proposed India-US trade deal are in their final stages and are expected to conclude soon, but the agreement will be signed only after the United States finalises its new tariff framework, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a FICCI event, Agrawal said the framework and broad contours of the deal had been finalised and announced in February, while negotiations on the legal text were also nearing completion.

However, he noted that the agreement was originally negotiated against the backdrop of restrictive US tariffs that were subsequently struck down by the US Supreme Court. The US is now working on a new tariff architecture, which could alter the comparative advantages available to different countries.

“Till that tariff architecture is in place, the country won't be able to sign the deal per se because those are in that background of a tariff architecture which provides different kinds of comparative advantages to different countries,” Agrawal said, as quoted by PTI.

Agrawal highlighted that India would not be in a position to sign the agreement until the new US tariff framework is formalised, although both sides are working to conclude negotiations and finalise the text as soon as possible.

Section 301 Investigations Remain a Concern

The Commerce Secretary also pointed to ongoing Section 301 investigations by the US against India, saying New Delhi was awaiting their outcomes.

He noted that countries would seek certainty on such investigations before signing trade agreements, adding that the deal could be signed and operationalised once the investigations had progressed to a mature stage.

“But the negotiation part, I can assure you, as our minister (Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal) has been talking about, we are now very close. Every aspect of the deal has been more or less finalised, and we will be concluding the negotiations soon,” Agrawal said.

The distinction between concluding negotiations and signing the pact, he added, remains important as India awaits clarity on the US tariff framework and the outcome of ongoing investigations.

(KNN Bureau)

