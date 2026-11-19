MENAFN - KNN India)Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR) deposits could remain an important factor influencing Indian banks' funding costs and earnings over the next 12 months, with their full benefits and costs yet to be reflected, according to an ICICI Bank report.

The report said differences in banks' FCNR exposure, loan growth and deposit composition could lead to divergent performance among banking stocks, ANI reported.

Banks with a higher share of fixed-rate FCNR deposits may be better positioned to absorb rising deposit costs in the current interest-rate cycle, as these deposits could provide some insulation from higher funding costs.

ICICI Bank highlighted that variations in loan growth and bulk deposit requirements would also depend on individual banks' FCNR exposure. Net interest margins (NIM) and net interest income (NII) growth would be influenced by loan composition, monetary policy transmission and sensitivity to interest-rate changes.

Other Factors Affecting Bank Performance

The report identified agricultural stress, bancassurance fee income and the transition to the expected credit loss (ECL) framework as other factors shaping bank performance.

Private banks are relatively less exposed to agricultural stress than public sector banks (PSBs), but could face a greater impact from a potential reduction in bancassurance fee income.

The transition to the ECL framework is expected to be smooth for most banks, although the possibility of higher recurring credit costs remains uncertain, the report said.

With recovery-related income declining, the focus is shifting towards core profitability, particularly core return on assets (RoA) and pre-provision operating profit (PPOP). ICICI Bank expects only a few PSBs to achieve core RoA of more than 1 per cent in FY28.

RBI's FCNR(B) Swap Window

The report's assessment comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a special USD-INR forex swap facility to support the rupee and strengthen the balance of payments.

Under the facility, the RBI absorbed currency hedging costs for banks mobilising fresh three-to-five-year FCNR(B) deposits and temporarily relaxed interest rate caps, allowing lenders to offer rates of up to 7 per cent.

Banks mobilised USD 136.38 billion under the FCNR(B) swap window before its closure, according to RBI data, contributing to overall net inflows into these deposits.

ICICI Bank maintained a constructive outlook on the banking sector but said differences in FCNR exposure, funding costs, loan composition and credit quality would be important factors in determining individual banks' performance.

(KNN Bureau)

