MENAFN - KNN India)West Bengal is seeking to strengthen its industrial sector through a new industrial policy focused on investment, employment generation, emerging technologies and government-industry collaboration, State Industry, Commerce and Enterprises Minister Tapas Roy said at the ET Government's Viksit West Bengal Summit 2026 in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Roy said the policy, launched in August after a prolonged gap, aims to create an investment-friendly industrial ecosystem through financial incentives, sector-specific support, infrastructure development and streamlined administrative processes.

"We have taken certain missions to bring back the glorious spirit of our state," Roy said, emphasising the need for active participation from businesses, investors and industry stakeholders.

Policy Covers MSMEs and Large Industries

The policy supports businesses across different stages, including new investments, expansion, diversification and industrial reconstruction. It covers MSMEs, large industrial units, strategic and mega projects, service-sector enterprises and eligible not-for-profit institutions.

Existing industrial units undertaking expansion or diversification may also qualify for incentives, subject to conditions related to additional capital investment, production capacity and employment generation.

Advanced Manufacturing and Emerging Sectors

The policy identifies priority sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, green hydrogen, electric vehicles, battery manufacturing, defence, waste-to-energy and digital technologies.

Other focus areas include textiles, food and marine processing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, critical minerals, automobile manufacturing, R&D, speciality chemicals, aviation and maritime industries.

Financial Incentives and Mega Projects

The incentive framework includes capital investment assistance, electricity duty reimbursement or exemption, interest subvention, employment-linked support and stamp duty reimbursement on qualifying land transactions.

Eligible projects may receive electricity duty benefits for up to five years. The policy also provides employment-linked incentives for male, female and transgender employees, with support extending up to 10 years in certain categories.

For strategic and mega projects, investment thresholds exceed Rs 500 crore where investors arrange their own land and Rs 1,000 crore for projects involving industrial land allocation, subject to prescribed conditions.

These projects are expected to strengthen industrial capacity and create opportunities for ancillary industries and MSMEs.

Industrial Infrastructure and Green Energy

The state plans to improve access to industrial land through online mapping of available sites and greater visibility of brownfield locations. Industrial corridors, parks and common infrastructure facilities are also among the policy's priorities.

Provisions for green power and open-access electricity arrangements aim to improve access to reliable and sustainable energy for industrial operations.

Government-Industry Collaboration

Roy reiterated the government's commitment to facilitating investment through administrative support and closer engagement with businesses. He stressed that industrial revival would require sustained cooperation between the government, investors and industry stakeholders.

The policy seeks to link incentives with investment, production capacity and employment generation while supporting both new projects and the expansion of existing industries.

(KNN Bureau)