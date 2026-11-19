MENAFN - KNN India)India's electricity demand is expected to grow around 8.5 per cent in FY2026-27, supported by strong industrial, commercial and agricultural consumption, although below-norm coal inventories at thermal power plants pose a risk to fuel security, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday.

Electricity demand rose 11.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) during April-October 2026, with growth accelerating to 12.9 per cent during the first 11 days of November, according to data from Grid Controller of India Limited (GCIL) cited in the report.

ICRA attributed the recent increase to above-normal temperatures across most parts of the country, which sustained cooling-related consumption despite the onset of winter. Festive activity and healthy industrial, commercial and agricultural demand also supported electricity usage.

However, the agency flagged concerns over coal availability, with inventories at thermal power plants standing at around seven days as of November 11, against the normative requirement of 19-20 days.

Coal Stocks Remain Below Normative Levels

Coal inventories were marginally higher than October levels, reversing the decline seen over the preceding months, but remained insufficient to provide an adequate buffer against sudden demand surges or supply disruptions.

Coal supplies to the power sector increased by 5.1 per cent YoY during the first six months of FY27. However, domestic coal production declined by 1.1 per cent during the same period, largely due to lower output from Coal India Limited.

ICRA cautioned that a further decline in inventories, particularly alongside weaker production or supply constraints, could affect the sector's ability to meet a sharp increase in peak demand. A sustained recovery in coal production and supplies will be necessary to rebuild adequate stock buffers, it said.

Spot Power Tariffs Moderate

Meanwhile, average spot power tariffs on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stood at Rs 4 per unit as of November 10, down from Rs 6.7 per unit in October.

However, tariffs remained higher than the Rs 3.1 per unit recorded in November 2025, supported by healthy electricity demand.

ICRA said the sequential moderation reflected improved supply availability, particularly during solar hours. Power tariff movements during FY27 will continue to depend on the evolving demand-supply balance and the pace of capacity additions.

The agency said weather-related uncertainties remain a key risk to its electricity demand outlook for the financial year.

(KNN Bureau)

