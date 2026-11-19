MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani co-chaired the 23rd session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation in Rome on November 18.

The two sides reviewed bilateral trade and investment relations and discussed cooperation in automobiles, aerospace, Industry 4.0, agriculture, agri-technology, connectivity, energy, critical minerals, science and innovation, tourism and skills development.

India and Italy reaffirmed their target of achieving euro 20 billion in bilateral trade by 2029. They also discussed the conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and its potential impact on market access, trade and investment flows.

Goyal held meetings with senior executives of Italian companies, including Walter Tosto, Nordimpianti System, Atitech, Magaldi Group and Bracco Group. Discussions covered investment, manufacturing and technology partnerships in India.

The India-Italy Business and Innovation Forum was also held in Rome, with around 80 Indian business delegates, including 12 startups, participating.

Three sectoral roundtables at the forum covered pharmaceuticals and chemicals, industrial machinery and agri-food, and automobiles. Discussions included pharmaceutical manufacturing, active pharmaceutical ingredients, specialty chemicals, food-processing machinery, cold-chain infrastructure, electric mobility and automotive components.

The Innovation Forum focused on cooperation between Indian and Italian startups, investors, research institutions and industry representatives in technology and sustainability.

Both countries are implementing the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. Their bilateral relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy in May 2026.

(KNN Bureau)

