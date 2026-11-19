ICAR-CIFA Hosts 14Th Indian Fisheries & Aquaculture Forum In Bhubaneswar
The three-day conference, being held at the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA) until November 20, is jointly organised by the Asian Fisheries Society, Indian Branch, ICAR-CIFA, Department of Fisheries, National Fisheries Development Board and Odisha's Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department, along with the Association of Aquaculturists.
The conference theme is“Transforming Aquaculture and Fisheries: Bridging Science and Society”. Discussions will cover sustainable fisheries management, aquatic ecosystem conservation, artificial intelligence, genome editing, precision aquaculture, breeding technologies, feed development, aquatic animal health and genetic improvement.
The forum was inaugurated by Network of Aquaculture Centres in Asia-Pacific Director General Eduardo Leano, who highlighted the role of innovation and technology adoption in the aquaculture sector.
ICAR Deputy Director General (Fisheries Science) J.K. Jena called for greater investment in research and development of value chains, while National Fisheries Development Board Chief Executive B.K. Behera highlighted the role of fisheries cooperatives in improving fishers' livelihoods.
A concurrent exhibition involving 20 agencies is showcasing technologies, products and services related to fisheries and aquaculture.
(KNN Bureau)
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