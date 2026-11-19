MENAFN - KNN India)The Madhya Pradesh government will distribute Letters of Intent (LoIs) for land allotment to prospective investors for the proposed Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior on November 19, 2026.

The ceremony will be held in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, along with telecom industry representatives.

The initiative aims to attract investments in telecom manufacturing and strengthen domestic production capabilities. The distribution of LoIs will provide prospective investors an opportunity to establish manufacturing facilities in the proposed zone.

Integrated Telecom Manufacturing Hub

The proposed zone is envisioned as Asia's first integrated telecom manufacturing cluster, with facilities for manufacturing, research and development, innovation and technology partnerships. Key focus areas include mobile devices, optical fibre, telecom equipment and next-generation 5G and 6G technologies.

Government Funding and Infrastructure Support

The Central Government is providing 100 percent funding support of Rs 493 crore for Phase I of the project. The Madhya Pradesh government has allocated approximately 170 acres of land free of cost and is offering investor-friendly incentives.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been established to develop the project, with 51 percent equity participation from the state government and 49 percent from the Department of Telecommunications.

Focus on Domestic Manufacturing and Exports

Aligned with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the project aims to strengthen domestic supply chains, promote indigenous design and manufacturing, reduce import dependence and increase exports.

The zone is also expected to attract investment, support technology-driven entrepreneurship and create skilled employment opportunities, while strengthening India's position in the global telecom manufacturing industry.

The programme will include presentations on the project's development roadmap, addresses by government representatives and industry perspectives on investment opportunities, followed by the distribution of Letters of Intent.

(KNN Bureau)