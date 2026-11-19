MENAFN - KNN India)Indian textile and apparel exporters are diversifying their overseas markets amid uncertainty over US tariffs, with recently signed free trade agreements (FTAs) providing opportunities to expand exports to the UK, Europe, Australia, the UAE and Japan.

Industry representatives said exporters were seeking to reduce dependence on the US while maintaining their existing business relationships as reported by ANI.

A Sakthivel, Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), said exporters were shifting part of their business to alternative markets following the tariff uncertainty. "Exporters are shifting 10-15 per cent of their production or sales to other markets, while continuing to serve the US," he said.

He noted that some exporters had previously sent 75-80 percent of their exports to the US. The UK market has started generating more orders following the trade agreement, while companies are also exploring opportunities in Australia, the UAE and Switzerland.

FTAs Open New Export Opportunities

Bhavin Parikh, CEO and CFO of Globe Enterprises India Ltd, said excessive dependence on a single export destination was limiting industry growth.

"Dependence solely on the US is a deterrent for growth," Parikh said, adding that FTAs could improve market access for Indian manufacturers and strengthen the country's position as an alternative sourcing destination. However, geopolitical disruptions, raw material costs and logistics challenges continue to slow market diversification.

Ravi Sam, Chairman of the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), said the tariff uncertainty had highlighted the risks of relying heavily on one market. He noted that exporters were exploring Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East, while the US remained an important market for Indian textile manufacturers.

Textile Companies Look Towards Europe

Textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd. is also seeking to expand its presence in European markets. The company has established a design hub in the UK and is exploring one or two additional locations in Europe.

Europe currently accounts for around 8-10 percent of the group's business, with garment exports contributing a slightly higher share. During its latest earnings call, the management said FTAs could create further opportunities, although converting initial discussions into significant business could take 18-20 months.

EU Share in India's Textile Exports Rises

Industry data showed that the US share of India's annual textile and apparel exports declined from 28.3 percent in 2022 to 27.1 percent in 2025 and 25.4 percent by August 2026. Meanwhile, the European Union's share increased to 20.6 percent so far in 2026.

According to the Union Ministry of Textiles, the EU is India's second-largest textile and apparel export destination after the US. The bloc's total global imports of these products stood at USD 263.5 billion in 2024, while India's textile exports to the region have recorded growth over the past five years.

Separately, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the US had assured India of preferential trade access with lower duties than competing countries under a broad framework agreement reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

"India will get preferential trade access in the US with lower duty than our competitor countries," Goyal said.

(KNN Bureau)