MENAFN - KNN India)India could benefit significantly from lower crude oil prices in FY28, with reduced energy costs potentially supporting economic growth, easing inflation and lowering input costs, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), Nageswaran said concerns over electricity prices, crude oil, natural gas availability and fertiliser supplies had weighed on the current year's outlook. However, the economic picture had improved considerably.

He said Brent crude was expected to remain below USD 80 per barrel, according to projections by various agencies. If prices stay at these levels, India could benefit from lower energy costs and stronger economic growth.

Nageswaran also said developments in artificial intelligence stock valuations could influence global capital flows. Strong capital inflows and a strengthening rupee could become challenges next financial year, requiring India to manage currency appreciation rather than depreciation.

Energy Security and Trade Priorities

The CEA said India must balance three priorities: energy affordability, energy security and the transition to cleaner energy. He also noted that future economic shocks were likely to arise from supply constraints rather than demand.

Highlighting India's recent economic performance, he said growth had been supported by macroeconomic stability, fiscal prudence and external account stability.

On trade, Nageswaran stressed the importance of expanding export markets through trade agreements while exposing domestic manufacturers to greater international competition.

He also said the near-elimination of extreme poverty, reflected in the World Bank's latest estimates, would raise public aspirations, making it important for economic growth to keep pace with rising expectations.

(KNN Bureau)

