MENAFN - KNN India)The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of aluminium extrusion profiles and related structures from China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand following complaints from domestic manufacturers.

The investigation, initiated under Rule 5(4) of India's anti-dumping framework, will examine whether the products are being imported at dumped prices and whether such imports have caused injury to the domestic industry, ET reported.

Nine domestic manufacturers have sought anti-dumping duties on the imports. The Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India, which represents 228 manufacturers, has also raised concerns over the impact of low-priced imports on domestic producers.

The products covered by the investigation include aluminium profiles and structures used in doors, windows, exterior cladding, balustrading, solar mounting systems, heat sinks and furniture.

The four countries together account for around 90 per cent of imports of the products under investigation. The review period for examining dumping and injury allegations runs from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

The DGTR has invited interested parties to submit comments within 15 days as part of the investigation process.

According to data cited in the report, electricity accounts for 48 per cent of India's aluminium consumption, followed by automobiles and transport at 15 per cent, construction at 13 per cent, consumer durables and machinery equipment at 7 per cent each, packaging at 4 per cent and other uses at 6 per cent.

A NITI Aayog report on aluminium sector decarbonisation projects India's aluminium demand to increase from 4 million tonnes in 2023 to 37 million tonnes by 2070, compared with an estimated annual growth of 1.5 per cent in global demand and 4.4 per cent in India.

(KNN Bureau)

