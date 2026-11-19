Yicura Biomed Holds Pre-Launch Preparation Meeting And IDMC Kick-Off Meeting For ICVAX-201 Clinical Project
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) ICVAX® Phase II Clinical Study Enters Key Preparation StageBEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – Yicura BioMed held the Pre-launch Preparation Meeting and the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (“ IDMC“) Kick-off Meeting for the ICVAX-201 clinical project in Beijing today. ICVAX® is a therapeutic HIV DNA vaccine candidate developed based on Yicura BioMed's PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine platform. The meeting focused on discussions regarding the implementation preparations, study protocol, and independent data monitoring arrangements for ICVAX® Phase II clinical trial, laying the foundation for the subsequent smooth progress of the project.
ICVAX-201 is a National Medical Products Administration (“ NMPA“) approved registrational Phase II clinical trial, which is a cross-border, multi-centre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving a total of 5 clinical trial centres in Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, with Prof. Fujie ZHANG of Beijing Ditan Hospital, Capital Medical University, who is also the Leader of the AIDS Clinical Expert Working Group of the National Health Commission, serving as the Principal Investigator. The primary objective of the trial is to explore the immune protection mechanism of ICVAX®, and the secondary objectives are to evaluate its efficacy in suppressing HIV-1 RNA viral load, as well as the safety of its combination with antiretroviral therapy (“ ART“) in controlling HIV-1 infection following analytical treatment interruption (“ ATI“). Participating centres in Chinese mainland include Beijing Ditan Hospital, Capital Medical University; Beijing Youan Hospital, Capital Medical University; Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital; and The Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen. The participating centre in Hong Kong is the Phase I Clinical Trial Centre of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. The centres will collaborate to advance the study and explore the potential of ICVAX® in the field of functional cure for HIV.
Dr. Xia JIN, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yicura BioMed, stated that the completion of NMPA approved registrational Phase I clinical trial of ICVAX® and its entry into the preparation stage for the Phase II clinical trial marks an important step forward in the project's clinical development. Yicura BioMed will work closely with all partners, strictly execute the study protocol, implement quality management requirements, and promote the standardized and orderly progress of the Phase II clinical study.
Professor Zhiwei CHEN, Tenured Chair Professor of Immunology and Immunotherapy, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, and Suen Chi-Sun Professor in Clinical Science, who is also as the inventor of the PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine technology and the Principal Scientific Advisor of Yicura BioMed, introduced the R&D background of ICVAX®. Focusing on its technical foundation, mechanism of action, and R&D strategy, he elaborated on the scientific basis for conducting subsequent clinical studies of ICVAX®.
Professor Hongzhou LU of The Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen, the Principal Investigator of the ICVAX® Phase I clinical trial, presented the results of the Phase I clinical trial and the progress of the Phase I extension investigator-initiated trial (“IIT”). In the first-in-human Phase I clinical trial of ICVAX®, all 45 subjects completed follow-up, and the results demonstrated promising safety and immunogenicity. In the subsequent treatment interruption observation, after receiving two rounds of booster in the enrolled 10 subjects, the proportion achieving sustained virological suppression after treatment interruption increased from 10% (1/10) to nearly 30% (2/7) in the second stage. Of the 2 subjects enrolled in the third stage, 1 subject maintained sustained virological suppression for more than 70 weeks (17.5 months) without restarting ART.
Professor Fujie ZHANG, Principal Investigator of the ICVAX® Phase II clinical trial, introduced the Phase II clinical study protocol. Participating experts conducted in-depth exchanges on the study design, implementation arrangements, and key issues in the study.
The IDMC Kick-Off meeting was held concurrently during the conference, during which the committee members and working protocol were introduced, and a letter of appointment presentation ceremony was held. In compliance with the protocol, the IDMC will independently review the clinical trial progress and relevant data and provide professional recommendations on the protection of subject safety and the implementation of the study.
--br-rong> Hashtag: #Yicura #醫克生物
About Yicura BioMed (formerly known as Immuno Cure)Yicura BioMed is a clinical-stage biotechnology group based in Hong Kong Science Park, focusing on the research and development of immunotherapies for cancers, inflammations, and infectious diseases based on its patented PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine and anti-Δ42PD1 antibody platforms.
To learn more about Yicura, please visit:
ICVAX-201 is a National Medical Products Administration (“ NMPA“) approved registrational Phase II clinical trial, which is a cross-border, multi-centre, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving a total of 5 clinical trial centres in Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, with Prof. Fujie ZHANG of Beijing Ditan Hospital, Capital Medical University, who is also the Leader of the AIDS Clinical Expert Working Group of the National Health Commission, serving as the Principal Investigator. The primary objective of the trial is to explore the immune protection mechanism of ICVAX®, and the secondary objectives are to evaluate its efficacy in suppressing HIV-1 RNA viral load, as well as the safety of its combination with antiretroviral therapy (“ ART“) in controlling HIV-1 infection following analytical treatment interruption (“ ATI“). Participating centres in Chinese mainland include Beijing Ditan Hospital, Capital Medical University; Beijing Youan Hospital, Capital Medical University; Guangzhou Eighth People's Hospital; and The Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen. The participating centre in Hong Kong is the Phase I Clinical Trial Centre of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. The centres will collaborate to advance the study and explore the potential of ICVAX® in the field of functional cure for HIV.
Dr. Xia JIN, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Yicura BioMed, stated that the completion of NMPA approved registrational Phase I clinical trial of ICVAX® and its entry into the preparation stage for the Phase II clinical trial marks an important step forward in the project's clinical development. Yicura BioMed will work closely with all partners, strictly execute the study protocol, implement quality management requirements, and promote the standardized and orderly progress of the Phase II clinical study.
Professor Zhiwei CHEN, Tenured Chair Professor of Immunology and Immunotherapy, Department of Microbiology, School of Clinical Medicine, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong, and Suen Chi-Sun Professor in Clinical Science, who is also as the inventor of the PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine technology and the Principal Scientific Advisor of Yicura BioMed, introduced the R&D background of ICVAX®. Focusing on its technical foundation, mechanism of action, and R&D strategy, he elaborated on the scientific basis for conducting subsequent clinical studies of ICVAX®.
Professor Hongzhou LU of The Third People's Hospital of Shenzhen, the Principal Investigator of the ICVAX® Phase I clinical trial, presented the results of the Phase I clinical trial and the progress of the Phase I extension investigator-initiated trial (“IIT”). In the first-in-human Phase I clinical trial of ICVAX®, all 45 subjects completed follow-up, and the results demonstrated promising safety and immunogenicity. In the subsequent treatment interruption observation, after receiving two rounds of booster in the enrolled 10 subjects, the proportion achieving sustained virological suppression after treatment interruption increased from 10% (1/10) to nearly 30% (2/7) in the second stage. Of the 2 subjects enrolled in the third stage, 1 subject maintained sustained virological suppression for more than 70 weeks (17.5 months) without restarting ART.
Professor Fujie ZHANG, Principal Investigator of the ICVAX® Phase II clinical trial, introduced the Phase II clinical study protocol. Participating experts conducted in-depth exchanges on the study design, implementation arrangements, and key issues in the study.
The IDMC Kick-Off meeting was held concurrently during the conference, during which the committee members and working protocol were introduced, and a letter of appointment presentation ceremony was held. In compliance with the protocol, the IDMC will independently review the clinical trial progress and relevant data and provide professional recommendations on the protection of subject safety and the implementation of the study.
--br-rong> Hashtag: #Yicura #醫克生物
About Yicura BioMed (formerly known as Immuno Cure)Yicura BioMed is a clinical-stage biotechnology group based in Hong Kong Science Park, focusing on the research and development of immunotherapies for cancers, inflammations, and infectious diseases based on its patented PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine and anti-Δ42PD1 antibody platforms.
To learn more about Yicura, please visit:
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