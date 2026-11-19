International Business Leaders Say Xi's Speech Boosts Confidence In Asia-Pacific Cooperation
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2026 – Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong province on Wednesday.
International business leaders said his speech charted the course for greater openness, deeper cooperation and shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific, while boosting global businesses' confidence in tapping into opportunities in China and expanding partnerships.
Social Media Account:
International business leaders said his speech charted the course for greater openness, deeper cooperation and shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific, while boosting global businesses' confidence in tapping into opportunities in China and expanding partnerships.
Social Media Account:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment