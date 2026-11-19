MENAFN - ValueWalk) Anthropic, PBC priced its initial public offering at $83.00 per share on November 18, above its proposed $70–$78 range, in a listing that stands to become the largest IPO by proceeds on record. The stock begins trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19 under the ticker ANT.

“Today Anthropic, PBC priced its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at $83.00 per share,” the company said in its pricing announcement. The offering consists of 980 million Class A shares, of which 956,351,354 are sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 by existing stockholders. Anthropic receives no proceeds from the selling stockholders' shares. Underwriters led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley hold a 30-day option to buy up to 147 million additional shares.

Demand ran several multiples of the shares offered

The price landed roughly $100 billion above the valuation implied by the top of the range, valuing Anthropic near $1.5 trillion on a fully diluted basis. The company raised the offering from the 825 million shares initially planned after a roadshow that, per Reuters, drew demand exceeding several multiples of the shares on offer.

The upsizing follows months of speculation about where the listing would land. Anthropic filed confidentially with the SEC in October, and by early November investors were bracing for a valuation around $1.5 trillion. The company's last private round, in May 2026, raised $65 billion at a $965 billion valuation.

By proceeds, the deal surpasses SpaceX's June listing to become the largest IPO in history, TechCrunch reported, putting gross proceeds at about $81.3 billion. Anthropic becomes the first frontier AI lab to reach the public markets, setting a benchmark for rivals; OpenAI is expected to pursue a listing as early as 2027.

What holders are buying

Anthropic's securities filings show annualized revenue of $81 billion at the end of October, up about $10 billion from a month earlier. Third-quarter revenue rose 47% year over year to $16.96 billion, against an operating loss approaching $567 million. As of September, 11,900 corporate customers had each spent at least $100,000 over the previous 12 months, about eight times the 1,500 at the end of last year.

Amazon owns nearly 15% of the company and Google holds almost 14%. A group of chip and cloud buyers including AMD, Broadcom, Google, Micron, Microsoft, Nvidia and TSMC separately agreed to purchase $26 billion of non-voting shares in a private placement alongside the IPO.

The offering is expected to close on November 20, subject to customary conditions.