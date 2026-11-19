MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Realbotix has launched a new range of humanoid robots designed for education, wellness and personal companionship, with the first units scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2027.

The US-based robotics company has introduced two models under its new Echo platform, combining realistic facial expressions, conversational AI and modular hardware designed for human-robot interaction.

The company is initially limiting production to 225 Echo Tabletop units and 25 Echo Full Body robots.

The Echo Tabletop, priced at $11,950, features 17 degrees of freedom and is designed for desktop applications, including education and personal wellness.

The Echo Full Body, priced at $59,950, offers 39 degrees of freedom and more extensive upper-body movement.

Both models feature Realbotix's proprietary silicone-based synthetic skin, expressive facial movements and integrated audio systems.

The robots support more than 100 languages and can integrate with AI platforms including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini.

Customers can choose from four robotic characters, each offering a different personality, voice and interaction style.

Realbotix also offers its optional Vinci computer-vision system, which provides facial recognition, gaze tracking, emotional cue recognition and spatial awareness.

According to the company, Vinci processes conversations and visual information locally, reducing reliance on cloud services and supporting data privacy.

Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix, said:“Echo robots represent a major step forward in Realbotix's mission to improve human lives through social robots. We are creating companions that support, educate and care for people in meaningful ways.”

Realbotix plans to introduce digital AI twins in 2027, allowing users to interact with their chosen robotic character through computers and mobile devices while maintaining continuity with the physical robot.

Reservations are now available through Realbotix, with a $199 deposit securing priority delivery.

Operating the robots will also require a monthly software subscription, starting at $19.99.