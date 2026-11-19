MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Ride-hailing platform inDrive has signed a memorandum of understanding with Pony and Nvidia to explore the introduction of autonomous taxi services in Kazakhstan, with the capital city of Astana identified as the first potential market.

The three companies will assess the technical, operational, regulatory and commercial feasibility of offering Level 4 autonomous vehicles through the inDrive app.

Under the proposed arrangement, Pony would supply its seventh-generation robotaxis, inDrive would operate the ride-hailing service, and Nvidia would provide supporting AI computing infrastructure.

The initiative follows Kazakhstan's introduction of a regulatory framework for driverless transportation, which the companies say creates an opportunity to evaluate autonomous mobility under real-world conditions.

Testing autonomous vehicles in challenging conditions

Astana presents an unusual testing environment for autonomous driving technology because of its extreme winter weather, including heavy snow, ice and prolonged periods of low temperatures.

Arsen Tomsky, founder and CEO of inDrive, said:“Autonomous mobility has the potential to make transportation more affordable and accessible in the cities we serve.

“Partnering with Nvidia and Pony, we want to understand, carefully and responsibly, how this technology could fit Kazakhstan's roads and communities – and what it could mean for riders and drivers across our markets.

“Kazakhstan's forward-looking approach to regulating autonomous vehicles creates the environment to do that, and that could serve as a model for other markets.

“In addition, Astana is also the second-coldest capital in the world, with long winters, snow and ice. Launching here will provide an important opportunity to evaluate autonomous driving technology in challenging winter conditions.

“Success in Astana could offer valuable insights for expanding autonomous mobility to other locations facing similar challenges.”

Pony's Gen-7 robotaxis incorporate multiple sensors, redundant systems and fail-operational capabilities intended to maintain safe operation in complex driving environments.

The company already operates fully driverless commercial services in major Chinese cities and has expanded its autonomous driving activities into Europe, the Middle East and other Asian markets.

Exploring international expansion

Dr. James Peng, founder and CEO of Pony, said:“Kazakhstan represents an exciting opportunity to bring autonomous mobility to a new market in Central Asia.”

He added:“Drawing on our experience in scaling fully driverless robotaxi operations in China and expanding into international markets, we look forward to working with inDrive and Nvidia to explore how our proven technology can be adapted to local needs.

“This collaboration marks another step toward our vision of making autonomous mobility accessible to more people around the world.”

The proposed services would use Nvidia's Hyperion reference platform for autonomous vehicle sensors and computing, alongside its Halos safety system.

Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive at Nvidia, said:“Bringing autonomous mobility to more communities requires AI built for the complexity of real-world driving, with safety at its foundation.”

The companies intend to begin in Astana, subject to an agreement with the Kazakhstan government.

If the initial project proves successful, they will consider expanding services to other Kazakh cities and potentially additional markets where inDrive operates.

The ride-hailing company currently operates in more than 1,200 cities across 47 countries, providing an established platform through which autonomous services could eventually reach additional customers.