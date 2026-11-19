MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Wayve, Stellantis and Nvidia have announced a collaboration with the French government to accelerate the development and introduction of autonomous vehicles in France, with plans to support wider adoption across the European Union.

Announced at the Assises du Véhicule Autonome forum in Paris, the initiative brings together Wayve's AI Driver technology, Stellantis' Level 4-ready vehicle platforms and Nvidia's autonomous driving computing architecture.

The collaboration aims to establish France as a European center for autonomous vehicle development, combining artificial intelligence, vehicle manufacturing and computing infrastructure.

London-based Wayve specializes in embodied AI for autonomous driving, while Stellantis will contribute its vehicle engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

The Wayve AI Driver will integrate Nvidia's Halos operating system on the Hyperion computing and sensor platform, providing a foundation for developing autonomous driving systems.

Government and industry collaboration

The initiative also involves cooperation with French authorities, trade unions, city administrations and transport operators to address regulatory requirements, safety and the practical introduction of autonomous mobility services.

Philippe Tabarot, France's minister of transport, said:“France is committed to adapting its regulatory framework to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles while maintaining strict safety and data sovereignty requirements.”

Kaity Fischer, vice president of autonomous mobility and operations at Wayve, said:“France is leading the way in preparing for autonomous vehicles, and we're proud to enter this collaboration at such an important moment.

“By working directly with the French Government and our partners, we can help shape how this technology is deployed safely and responsibly and accelerate its development across the country and entire EU.”

The companies say the initiative will also involve local French partners responsible for transport operations, with particular attention to the implications for workers, passengers and communities.

France is already an important engineering and technology development center for Stellantis, while Wayve sees the country as a potential base for expanding its autonomous driving technology across Europe.

The collaboration forms part of wider efforts to move autonomous vehicle technology beyond trials and toward commercial operations, although no specific launch date or service locations were announced.