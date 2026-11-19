MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Bolt, Stellantis and Métropole du Grand Paris have announced plans to introduce autonomous mobility services in Greater Paris from 2028, with an initial pilot covering up to five municipalities and potential expansion to more than 30 municipalities by 2030.

The project, called the Greater Paris Autonomous Driving Living Lab, has been submitted to the European Commission's Autonomous Drive Ambition Cities (ADACities) initiative.

It aims to evaluate how driverless vehicles could complement existing public transport, particularly for first- and last-mile journeys, access to employment centers and travel outside peak hours.

Under the proposed arrangement, Métropole du Grand Paris will coordinate with local authorities, Bolt will manage service integration and operations planning, and Stellantis will provide vehicles based on its Level 4-ready platforms.

Pony has been identified as a potential autonomous driving technology provider, with Nvidia's Hyperion computing platform and Halos safety system expected to support the solution.

Testing autonomous mobility in urban environments

The initial trials would take place in up to five municipalities in north-west Greater Paris, subject to regulatory approval.

The project will assess operational safety, passenger acceptance, integration with public transport and the economic and environmental implications of autonomous mobility.

Markus Villig, founder and CEO of Bolt, said:“Autonomous vehicles will only matter if they solve real transport problems.

“In Greater Paris, we're working with local authorities and our partners to build a shared service around local needs – from connecting people with public transport to serving journeys that are harder to make today.

“Bolt brings the customer platform and operating experience; our partners bring the vehicle and driving technology. This is another concrete step towards a commercial autonomous mobility service built for Europe.”

Greater Paris has approximately 7.2 million residents, making it one of Europe's largest metropolitan transport markets.

The partners hope to use the results of the initial trials to determine whether autonomous services could expand across the region.

The longer-term ambition is to move toward commercial operations by 2030, subject to regulatory approvals and the findings of the pilot program.