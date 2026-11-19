MENAFN - USA Art News) Anamed“Rocky,” 65 percent complete, is set to go up for auction through. The fossil, which includes original bones from its four tail spikes and 19 plates, is expected to fetch betweenand

Rocky was unearthed in 2025 at the Bone Cabin Quarry in Albany County, Wyoming. The online auction for the skeleton will run from December 1 to December 15. Prior to bidding, the fossil will be publicly exhibited at the Miami Design District from December 2 to December 6. This showing will also feature other items from Joopiter, including a painting by Frank Frazetta.

Separately, the Japan pavilion has withdrawn from the 61st Venice Biennale's Visitors' Lions competition, joining over 30 other national pavilions. In a November 18 statement, the Japan pavilion, which is presenting Ei Arakawa-Nash's“Grass Babies, Moon Babies,” expressed solidarity with the jury that resigned in April. The jury quit to protest the inclusion of artists from countries accused of crimes against humanity. The pavilion stated that the competition“does not allow a fair vote.”

In other news, Madison Square Park in New York will host a new sound art installation titled“Bloom” by post-rock trio Son Lux. Known for their Oscar-nominated score for the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, the band's installation will debut on January 27, 2027. The work, combining vocal, instrumental, and electronic elements, will adapt to the park's environment using live data feeds, evolving over four months. Rafiq Bhatia of Son Lux stated that the piece aims to“encourage a heightened sense of presence in that moment.” Before the launch, Son Lux will perform at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn on December 18 and 19, 2026.

A $75 million gift from Nvidia chief Jensen Huang to Vanderbilt University for a new San Francisco art school has become“awkward,” according to the San Francisco Standard. This development follows revelations of Huang's multiple alleged affairs, including one with a suspected spy. The planned Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang College of Art, Architecture and Design aims to replace the California College of Arts, to which Huang previously donated $22 million before its closure in January. Vanderbilt University has not yet commented on the project's future. Huang reportedly resigned from Nvidia last Thursday and is already considering a return.

Finally, W Magazine's latest Art Issue features an encounter between film icon Parker Posey and performance artist Kembra Pfahler. Photographed by Jeff Henrikson and creatively directed by Pfahler, the accompanying shoot depicts the two artists as“twins” with red body paint, large teased wigs, and Pfahler's distinctive cat's eyes. Posey remarked,“She was my muse, and I was hers.” Posey added that Pfahler and her fellow performance artists“make their impressions in person. They are bold enough to need that relationship to the act of the art they're creating. It is a strange and beautiful gift.”

Source: Artnet News