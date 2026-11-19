MENAFN - USA Art News) Advice columnistsandexplored what it means to be human in the art world during a recent talk at, a citywide festival co-organized by ARTnews, Artforum, and Art in America.

The duo discussed their joint and individual efforts as artists, curators, and what the source called“incomparable visionaries.” Their ongoing“Hard Truths” advice columns and accompanying“Hard Choices” interactive quizzes are featured in every issue of Art in America. Since their 2019 debut, Chen and Lampert have tackled various pressing questions, including whether senior citizens can serve as effective social media ambassadors for museums needing“street cred,” and if a jilted artist should continue applying for grants. They also questioned the helpfulness of their own advice.

During their discussion on Friday, November 13, at the PMC Studio in Midtown Manhattan, Chen and Lampert recounted responding to past inquiries and shared details from their trip to Las Vegas for a 2025 essay titled“Art and Ecstatic Ambience in Las Vegas's Neon Vortex.” In a snippet from that essay, they remarked,“Some writers go on Hajj to Marfa to feel the minimalist wind blow sand into their eyes, while others schlep Brooklinen tote bags as they chase biennials across small European cities. Being earnest art-world advice columnists, we prefer to explore more democratic forms of visual culture, the kind that ribaldly stages a two-hour revue called The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody.” The columnists also took live questions from A.i.A. readers, addressing queries such as,“Do mean people in the art world actually like art? If not, what is their motivation?”

We previously reported:

Art in America's fall issue features a new quiz by Chen & Lampert, challenging readers on their knowledge of art world icons and their works.

Source: ARTnews