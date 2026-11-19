MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistwill present extensive programming as part of his forthcoming Creative Time commission,“Consejos de las Estrellas,” at thein. The project, which launches onand runs through, was developed in collaboration with the

“Consejos de las Estrellas” features a sculptural installation intended to function as a healing instrument, offering solace and a sense of belonging during the holiday season, as Maravilla told ARTnews when the initiative was announced in October. The sculptures are designed to be activated for sound baths, with eight such sessions scheduled during the project's run. These include a Christmas Eve Midnight Mass sound bath beginning at 11:59 p.m. on December 24, and a New Year Cleansing sound bath on January 9. The latter will be preceded by an herbal cleansing workshop led by Herban Cura, an organization described on its website as a“healing justice herbalism and ecology school.”

As a cancer survivor, Maravilla has regularly conducted sound baths for the cancer community. Two such sessions will be held at St. John the Divine, bookending the programming. The first, on December 18, is specifically for cancer survivors, healthcare workers, and caregivers, realized in partnership with the Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center. The final session will take place on February 4, which coincides with World Cancer Day. The project will also include performances by artist-collaborators who will activate Maravilla's installation, featuring Holland Andrews on January 22, Tersora Garcia and Camillo Godoy on January 29, and Jesús Hilario-Reyes on February 6. Maravilla himself will host an artist conversation and Tarot reading on January 14. Additionally, a Three Kings Eve celebration and procession with puppeteers from Teatro Sea is scheduled for the afternoon of January 5.

Serving as a mutual aid hub, the project will collect food, clothing, and toy donations during its operational hours.“Consejos de las Estrellas” will be open at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York's Morningside Heights neighborhood from December 17 to February 7. Public hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The project will be closed from December 31 through January 2. Further details on the accompanying programming, which is free and open to the public, are available on Creative Time's website.

Source: ARTnews