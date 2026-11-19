MENAFN - USA Art News) An exhibition featuring the works ofis now on view atin Harlem. Titled“We're Still Here: Quilted Works Curated by Carolyn Mazloomi,” the expansive group show highlights pieces by members of the, an organization founded inby historian, curator, and quilter

The exhibition challenges traditional notions of quilts as mere bed coverings, showcasing compositions rooted in classic piecing and sewing techniques, yet elevated through their artistic portrayal of portraits, narratives, and collages. Many works address critical social topics. For instance, L'Merchie Frazier's“Climate Change in my Head: Afro Future Still Here” (2026), created with nylon fiber and presented as a quilted, cotton-backed piece measuring 40 x 30 inches, employs a watercolor-like appearance with layered nylon. Alita Aldridge's“Underground Takes a Village” (2017), a cotton, machine appliqué quilt measuring 63 x 74 inches, reflects the collaborative efforts essential to the Underground Railroad. April Anue Shipp's“The Oracle of Liberation” (2025), a cotton and vinyl appliqué, machine-quilted work measuring 41 x 38 inches, depicts abolitionist Frederick Douglass with red and blue pills, referencing the 1999 film The Matrix and the choice between confronting reality or remaining ignorant.

The exhibition also includes bold portraiture, such as Viola Burley Leak's“Maya Angelou II,” a cotton, silk, and metallic textile quilt measuring 61 x 57 x 1 inches, which features appliquéd and hand-painted elements. This piece shows the renowned writer and civil rights activist gazing over symbolic representations of her life's work, including a bird escaping an enclosure, a nod to her memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. Another notable work is Rosy Petri's large-scale textile work,“The Saint of Christopher Street Marsha P. Johnson,” which celebrates Marsha P. Johnson, a Black transgender woman who advocated for gay and transgender rights, LGBTQ+ youth, and those affected by HIV and AIDS throughout the 1960s and 1970s. Johnson, known as“The Saint of Christopher Street” and for her vibrant style, was a prominent figure during the Stonewall uprising, which began with a police raid on The Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969, in Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

Mazloomi emphasized the exhibition's significance, stating,“All of the work I make, and the work of my fellow quilters, deals with Black history and material culture.” She added,“This exhibition is our way of saying that our history cannot be erased by any politician or revisionist force; our work will always showcase our triumphs, suffering, creativity, courage, bravery, and genius of my people. Black history is American history.”

“We're Still Here” is on view through January 7. Chronicle Books also recently released Stories in the Seams: A People's History of Black Quilts and Their Makers.

Source: This Is Colossal