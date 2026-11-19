MENAFN - USA Art News) Richard Powell's new publication,, published in, delves into the interplay of race and color theory in art, prompting a re-evaluation of long-held assumptions. The book addresses how racially associative ideas about color have permeated the realm of fine arts.

The curator, then a fledgling expert in 20th-century art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the 1980s, recalled a conversation with a prominent white artist. The artist expressed admiration for Jacob Lawrence's work, specifically noting what he called Lawrence's use of“Black” colors. This comment reportedly astonished the curator, who was aware of societal color stereotypes, such as the association of bright colors with Black people.

The curator cited personal anecdotes, including an aunt's disapproval of red coats for children in the 1950s, preferring pastel shades. Additionally, a friend from Northern Ireland shared that Protestant Irish factions linked Catholic Irish with loud and bright colors. These instances highlighted the societal undercurrents of color perception. While familiar with established color theorists like Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Johannes Itten, and Josef Albers, the curator previously believed artists' palettes primarily stemmed from personal choice, technical evolution, or cultural context, making Powell's exploration of racially charged color associations particularly compelling.

Source: Hyperallergic