MENAFN - USA Art News) Sotheby's concluded its final major evening sales inon, bringing in a total ofacross two auctions. This figure marks the house's highest-ever single-night total, surpassing its previous record ofset inat the Breuer building. The evening's results included a record-settingsale and impressive performances for works byand other Modern masters.

The evening commenced with the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection Evening Auction, which offered 12 masterpieces from Argentine collectors Carlos Pedro Blaquier and Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier. Valued at a pre-sale estimate of $414.5 million to $512.1 million, the auction achieved a“white-glove” sale, totaling $412 million. Highlights from this collection included Claude Monet's Le Jardin des Tuileries, which sold for $20.2 million, meeting its high estimate after being unseen publicly for over 50 years and held in the Blaquier-Arrieta collection since 1979.

The top lot of the Blaquier-Arrieta collection, Vincent van Gogh's Châtaigniers en fleurs, painted in Auvers-sur-Oise during the artist's final months, sold for a record $190.5 million with buyer's premium, making it the second-highest price ever achieved for any work at Sotheby's. The painting had a $180 million estimate. Its sale followed an eleventh-hour restitution claim from the heirs of Samuel Fischer, the Jewish-German publisher, who argued the family was forced to sell the work in 1936 under Nazi persecution pressure. Sotheby's disputed this, citing records showing the work sold for 68,000 Swiss francs, approximately $22,000 at the time, prior to the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands in 1940. Ultimately, Sotheby's reached an agreement, making Fischer's heirs secondary beneficiaries of the sale.

Another significant sale from the Blaquier collection was Paul Cézanne's Arlequin, which achieved $111 million with fees, becoming the artist's second-highest auction price. The canvas has a notable exhibition history, appearing at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1929, the Art Institute of Chicago in 1952, and Tate in London in 1954. Following this, Camille Pissarro's Maison de Piette à Montfoucault, effet de neige, avec un homme portant un fagot, held in the collection since 1956, sold for $2 million, significantly exceeding its $700,000 to $900,000 estimate.

The Modern Evening Auction, led by Helena Newman, followed, adding $365.8 million to the night's total. This sale featured consignments from several important private collections, including those of Sydell Miller, the Armand Hammer Collection, the Hans Neumann Collection, and a distinguished Japanese collection, alongside new selections from the Magnum Opus collection, which has brought in over $70 million so far. Pablo Picasso's Nu (1972) sold for $4.024 million with fees, representing a more than fourteenfold increase since its last auction appearance at Christie's New York in May 2006, when it sold for $284,800. Another Picasso, Tête de fou (1905), from the Magnum Opus collection, fetched $1.792 million with fees.

From the Magnum Opus collection, which has been linked to the Frederick Iseman Art Trust and private equity investor Frederick Iseman, Georges Seurat's Femme en blanc et noir (La Promenade) sold for $3.536 million with fees. Later, Edgar Degas's Danseuse rajustant son chausson, also from the same collection, sold for $7.44 million against a $5 million to $7 million estimate. This 1887 pastel was exhibited at MoMA's“Edgar Degas: A Strange New Beauty” in 2016.

Rachel Peart, a UBS art advisory specialist, commented on the strong market interest.“We continue to see the interest and demand for the provenance, connoisseurship and rarity that these important private collections carry,” she said.“This season, we are fortunate to see many impressive collections that have been brought to auction after being held privately for decades.”

We previously reported:

Sotheby's faces a Nazi-era restitution claim for a $180 million Vincent van Gogh painting ahead of its auction, citing a 1936 voluntary sale.

Wassily Kandinsky's 1922-23 painting, Betonte Ecken, is anticipated to sell for $60 million to $80 million at Christie's New York on November 17.

Christie's 20th Century Evening Sale generated $627 million, with a Wassily Kandinsky abstraction setting a new artist record at $85.8 million.

Source: Observer Arts