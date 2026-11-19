MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein Amsterdam has appointedas its new director, with his tenure set to begin in. Gruijthuijsen, a Dutchman, currently serves as director of thein Finland, a role he has held since

Gruijthuijsen expressed his intention to bring an outsider's perspective to the Stedelijk and to focus on the connection between the modern city and the wider world.“The Stedelijk museum's strength is in bringing large and Modernist exhibitions to the Netherlands,” he told The Art Newspaper.“People go to the Rijksmuseum for Rembrandt and to the city [Stedelijk] museum to understand how Amsterdam has developed, to understand Modernism through the lens of art and design.”

The Stedelijk Museum experienced a successful previous year, marked by an Anselm Kiefer exhibition, organized with the adjacent Van Gogh Museum, and a show featuring Dutch photographer Erwin Olaf. These exhibitions helped increase annual ticket revenue by almost a quarter compared to 2024, reaching €10.8 million. Its current Yayoi Kusama exhibition has also been extended until the end of January due to high demand.

This success contrasts with broader trends among Dutch museums, which have reported financial pressures and declining visitor numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels. The Rijksmuseum's latest annual report noted internal discussions about a 4% decrease in visitor numbers to 2.3 million in 2025, while the Rembrandt House Museum warned that rising tourist taxes could harm cultural tourism.

Despite these trends, Gruijthuijsen emphasized his interest in artistic variety over visitor counts.“I'm not a visitor numbers director,” he stated.“It is quality rather than quantity: what we need economically, and the rest is a plus. It is very difficult these days because people only choose what they know. My goal is first and foremost to support artists and art.”

Gruijthuijsen will succeed Rein Wolfs, who has been the museum's director since 2019. He aims to make the Stedelijk's historical international reputation for contemporary art relevant in the present day, referencing its legacy from early Van Gogh exhibitions in 1905 to experimental shows in the 1960s.“The DNA of the city museum is a modern day and global perspective, trying to find connections,” he explained.

He also plans to apply lessons from Finland regarding diversity and addressing under-represented subjects, summarizing his approach as“Less talking, more doing.”

Source: The Art Newspaper