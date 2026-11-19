MENAFN - USA Art News) The first edition ofopened its doors at the, featuring a seven-figure sale within its initial hours. The fair marks a significant shift in the region's art market, replacing the long-running, which was established in

This new iteration of Frieze, held in partnership with Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism, aims to attract institutional and international audiences, a challenge for its predecessor. The fair has a reduced number of galleries, with 89 exhibitors compared to Abu Dhabi Art's 142 last year, but reportedly offers higher quality. Approximately 40 percent of the participating galleries are from the West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia (WANASA) region, primarily showcasing local artists.

Notable participants include Gagosian, returning to Abu Dhabi for the first time since 2014, with a booth dedicated to Roy Lichtenstein, whose editioned works are priced between $20,000 and $300,000. Pace Gallery is presenting a solo exhibition of paintings and batiks by Aboriginal artist Emily Kam Kngwarray, with pieces valued up to $750,000. London's David Aaron gallery, specializing in antiquities, sold a rare 2,000-year-old funerary stele for a seven-figure sum early in the fair. The work, which names a woman from Qataban in modern-day Yemen, had not been in the Arabian Peninsula for 70 years prior to this exhibition.

Dyala Nusseibeh, the fair's director, stated last month that the Frieze partnership represents“a really important step change” in how art from the region is perceived. She noted that a survey conducted“a couple of years ago” revealed over 70 percent of Abu Dhabi Art fairgoers were under 40, presenting“quite an interesting opportunity” for growth. Nusseibeh also reflected on a broader market trend, asking:“What are these new, decentralized markets looking like, and how do they connect as a system rather than everyone looking to one center?”

Despite geopolitical tensions in the region, including recent airstrikes that caused some flight disruptions and VIP cancellations, Frieze CEO Simon Fox expressed optimism. Following a press briefing at the Louvre Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, Fox acknowledged that“the geopolitics have been difficult,” but affirmed the fair's long-term commitment, stating:“You can't get everything right the first year, but we're in this for the long haul.”

Maryam Al Falasi, founder of Iris Projects in Abu Dhabi's MiZa district, indicated strong local confidence, confirming her gallery's total sales for this year are“ahead of 2025.” She announced plans to open a second space, Expérimentale, for large-scale commissions in Dubai's Alserkal Avenue in the spring. At Frieze, Al Falasi is exhibiting works by six Gulf artists, including ceramicist Eman Al Hashemi, photographer Ammar Al Attar, and painter Dhabia Al Qubaisi, with prices ranging from $4,000 to $32,000.

Kwame Mintah, co-founder of Dubai-based Efie Gallery, observed a“gradual maturation” in the region's collecting community. His gallery, which focuses on artists of African origin, is showcasing watercolors by María Magdalena Campos-Pons ( $27,000–$55,000 ) and textiles by Abdoulaye Konaté ( $45,000–$65,000 ). Large wall hangings by El Anatsui, whose work was acquired by Guggenheim Abu Dhabi in 2013, anchor the booth with prices from $525,000 to $1.8 million. By the close of opening day, the gallery had placed one Campos-Pons and two Konaté works on hold.

London-based advisor Nazy Vassegh highlighted a regional emphasis on“artists that have been left out” of established art history. She observed that Frieze's challenge is to develop a distinctive fair for Abu Dhabi that offers different appeal than its London or New York counterparts. The fair features a strong presence of women artists, including Beirut-born, L.A.-based Buddhist nun and painter Seta Manoukian at Marfa' Gallery.

We previously reported:

Frieze Abu Dhabi debuts this week, coinciding with major cultural developments including the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and a new focus on global art market

Galleries across the UAE are showcasing diverse exhibitions featuring Arab Modernism, childhood memories, ancient trade routes, and contemporary photography.

The Nomad art and design fair returns to Abu Dhabi's decommissioned Zayed International Airport Terminal 1, featuring 50 exhibitors and expanded programming.

Source: Artnet News