MENAFN - USA Art News) Artisthas unveiled his first solo exhibition in New York in almost a decade, occupying two ofgalleries. The self-titled presentation features nearlyspanning paintings, drawings, and monumental bronze sculptures created over the last several decades.

Central to the exhibition are Nara's distinctive childlike figures, characterized by their large heads and eyes. These characters convey an underlying sense of innocence, balanced by skeptical, bored, or even rebellious expressions. The gallery reported that 4,000 visitors attended the exhibition on opening night, with a total of 26,000 attendees during its first week.

Nara's two-dimensional portraits often feature soft, pastel palettes and include concise phrases that address collective challenges, such as“world peace” and“tomorrow's far away.” The artist's use of clay, which later informed his bronze sculptures, emerged from a period of unease and grief following the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake, an event that killed nearly 20,000 people near his hometown. The exhibition also showcases monochromatic bronzes, coated in white urethane paint, which evoke the snowy landscapes of his upbringing in Aomori, on the northern tip of Japan's main island.

An exhibition statement describes Nara's artistic impulse: he“creates art in order to express and communicate what he feels unable to convey in words, and his distinctive body of work has evolved through his ongoing search to identify what is uniquely his: his upbringing in rural northern Japan at a particular moment in time and, above all, his profound concern for humanity, including those outside mainstream society.”

The exhibition runs through December 12 in New York. Nara recently completed a large-scale project at the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden, and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is scheduled to host a major retrospective of his work next fall.

We previously reported:

Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara's new exhibition at David Zwirner in New York features nearly 100 works from his career, including new pieces.

Yoshitomo Nara's works are widely available in New York this month at David Zwirner, Fair Warning, Sotheby's, and Christie's, with prices up to $15 million.

Source: This Is Colossal