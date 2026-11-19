MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Olenox Industries (NASDAQ: OLOX) announced that the Railroad Commission of Texas has issued Permit No. 10822, authorizing the company to operate its 95.19-mile natural gas pipeline system across Brown, Coleman and McCulloch counties in central Texas. Issued Oct. 30, 2026, and valid through May 31, 2028, the permit follows a regulatory process lasting more than one year and classifies the pipeline system as a gas utility. The authorization enables Olenox to advance staged activation, restoration and expansion of the system while pursuing natural gas transportation and distributed power-generation opportunities.

Olenox is working to secure approximately 1 million cubic feet per day (“MMcf/d”) of initial natural gas capacity to support deployment of a 4-megawatt (“MW”) containerized power-generation site, with initial production targeted for the first quarter of 2027. The project would represent the first deployment under the company's broader strategy to develop multiple containerized power-generation facilities of 10 MW or less across the United States and Canada. Olenox also plans to evaluate additional gas-supply arrangements, pipeline upgrades and future power-generation opportunities. The proposed capacity, generation deployment and production timeline remain subject to securing gas supply, financing, equipment, necessary approvals and other development requirements.

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About Olenox Industries Inc.

Olenox Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:OLOX) is a vertically integrated U.S. energy company operating across multiple business lines, including oil and gas, energy services and energy technologies, including the proprietary Olenox process. The Company is focused on acquiring, optimizing and scaling energy-related infrastructure and operating assets, with a strategic focus on bringing low-cost natural gas to high-value end uses, including digital infrastructure and next-generation computing.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OLOX are available in the company's newsroom at

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