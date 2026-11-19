MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) published its November investor presentation outlining its strategy to build lasting customer relationships through specialized artificial intelligence (“AI”) commerce solutions and multi-year agreements with retailers. The company highlighted its integrated platform, which enables merchants to expand from product discovery into checkout, payments and rewards without replacing existing integrations. Rezolve Ai cited its visual search deployment at fashion retailer AJIO, its proprietary brainpowa commerce AI models and its TraceWare transaction verification technology as examples of its capabilities. Management emphasized that expanding services within existing customer relationships can support recurring revenue growth and strengthen customer retention.

Rezolve Ai also highlighted its software economics, noting that management identified core software margins of 90% or higher at its October Investor Day. For the first half of 2026, the company reported $130.8 million in revenue and $63.9 million in gross profit, representing a 48.9% gross margin across its broader operations. Despite reporting a net loss for the period, Rezolve Ai is pursuing an operating program targeting approximately $60 million in annualized cost savings once fully implemented and positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the month ending June 30, 2027.

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About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RZLV are available in the company's newsroom at

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