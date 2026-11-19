MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) announced the successful completion of what it describes as the world's first dual-console, beating-heart totally endoscopic coronary artery bypass (“TECAB”) surgery utilizing all five arms of its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system. The procedure was performed at Medanta – The Medicity Hospital in Gurugram, India, by Dr. Nitin Kumar Rajput of Medanta Hospital and Dr. Lalit Malik of Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, under the guidance of SS Innovations Chairman and CEO Dr. Sudhir Srivastava. The surgeons operated simultaneously using separate control consoles, with all five robotic arms working in synchronization while a stabilization system steadied the surgical area.

The minimally invasive procedure enabled surgeons to perform coronary artery bypass surgery through small incisions without opening the chest or using a heart-lung machine, allowing the patient's heart to continue beating throughout the operation. According to the company, the successful integration of dual-console control and five robotic arms represents an advancement in robotic cardiac surgery. Medanta Hospital Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Naresh Trehan reported that the patient was doing extremely well following the procedure, while SS Innovations highlighted the achievement as part of its mission to make advanced robotic surgery more affordable and accessible worldwide.

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About SS Innovations

SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company's product range includes its proprietary“SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of“SSi Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical robotic procedures including cardiac surgery. Headquartered in India, SS Innovations is a U.S. company focused on expanding the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions. Visit the Company's website at ssinnovations or LinkedIn for more information and updates.

About the SSi Mantra

The SSi Mantra surgical robotic system is a modular, multi-arm system with advanced technology features, including: 3 to 5 modular robotic arms, an open-faced ergonomic surgeon command center, a large 3D 4K monitor, a touch panel monitor for all patient related information display, a virtual real-time image of the robotic patient side arm carts, and the ability for superimposition of 3D models of diagnostic imaging. The optional SSi MantrAsana tele-surgeon console is a portable, compact alternative to the SSi Mantra's standard surgeon command center that is intended to provide equivalent control functionality while enabling enhanced portability, ergonomic flexibility, and telesurgery capability. The SSi Mantra utilizes over 40 different types of robotic endo-surgical instruments to support different specialties, including cardiac surgery, and 5mm instruments for the pediatric population and ENT surgeries. A vision cart is designed to provide the table-side team with the same magnified 3D 4K view as the surgeon to provide better safety and efficiency. The SSi Mantra has been clinically validated in India in more than 190 different types of surgical procedures.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at

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