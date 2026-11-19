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Metalsource (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) announced its inclusion in a MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) editorial titled“America May Be Sitting on a Gold and Silver Fortune Hiding in Plain Sight.” The publication examines renewed investor interest in precious metals amid rising U.S. debt, continued central bank gold accumulation and the inclusion of zinc, lead, copper and silver on the 2025 U.S. List of Critical Minerals. The editorial highlights historic U.S. mining districts as areas attracting renewed attention amid growing demand for precious and strategically important metals.

The editorial features Metalsource's Silver Hill project in North Carolina, historically home to the nation's earliest silver mine, where recent drilling has returned high-grade silver and gold results. The company is advancing exploration to evaluate the potential for mineralization beyond the historic mine workings. Metalsource is also pursuing a potential spinout or other strategic transaction involving its Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold project as it focuses on advancing exploration at Silver Hill.

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Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a U.S.-focused mineral exploration company advancing the historic Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. Recognized as America's first significant silver mine, Silver Hill is being re-examined through modern drilling, geophysics and geological modelling to investigate high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization and the potential scale of a broader polymetallic system. The Company also holds the Byrd-Pilot Copper-Gold Project in North Carolina, an early-stage exploration asset with potential for a broader porphyry-related mineral system.

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