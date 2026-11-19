MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AZIO AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) announced it has signed a general contracting agreement with Energy Resilience Partners LLC (“ERP”) to support two awarded U.S. Army microgrid contracts with a combined value of approximately $144.6 million, including options for increased capacity. ERP serves as prime contractor on both projects, with AZIO acting as general contractor for the approximately $45 million Fort Buchanan project in Puerto Rico and providing project-management support for the approximately $99.6 million, 15-megawatt project at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Missouri. Each project is expected to take approximately three years once work begins, contingent upon delivery and acceptance of ERP's performance and payment bonds.

The projects involve on-site power generation, battery storage and grid-independent operations, capabilities AZIO is also developing for its artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure campuses through Project Atlas in Texas. The Fort Buchanan microgrid is designed to sustain operations independently of the commercial grid for up to 14 days. AZIO expects to recognize contract-based services revenue as work progresses, although the $144.6 million represents the value of ERP's prime contracts rather than anticipated AZIO revenue. The company has not provided revenue or profit projections, and its compensation depends on ERP's performance and payment under the Army contracts.

To view the full press release, visit

About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions and digital asset mining operations.

The company operates an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets.

Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.