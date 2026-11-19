MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ZenaTech (NASDAQ: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) announced that its consolidated contracted revenue backlog has surpassed C$20 million, or approximately US$14 million, reflecting signed customer commitments expected to generate revenue in future reporting periods. The backlog spans the company's Drone as a Service (“DaaS”) and enterprise software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) businesses, providing greater visibility into future revenue as ZenaTech expands its global operations and integrates acquired businesses. Contracted work is expected to convert into recognized revenue over periods ranging from several weeks to several months as services are delivered and performance obligations are satisfied.

The company is strengthening sales, marketing and business development initiatives across its acquired DaaS businesses to pursue larger, multi-year contracts, expand government and commercial opportunities and cross-sell complementary services. ZenaTech is also integrating artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered drone technology into its surveying, mapping, inspection and monitoring services to improve operating efficiency and scalability. Management anticipates potential additional revenue from ongoing negotiations, existing customer relationships and contract modifications. The company noted that contracted backlog does not represent revenue recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) or cash received and does not guarantee future revenue.

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About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology company that specializes in AI autonomy drone platforms to transform commercial, government, and defense sectors. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, a global Drone as a Service (DaaS) business, and an enterprise SaaS division of software brands. The Company is executing an acquisition-led DaaS roll-up strategy to digitize and automate legacy service industries like land surveys and inspections, driving drone-based scalable, recurring revenue growth. With an operating footprint spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia, ZenaTech is advancing AI drones for applications such as agriculture and logistics, as well as ISR, cargo, and counter-UAS for U.S. defense and NATO allies. The company is investing in next-generation technologies, including drone swarms, quantum computing, and advanced AI autonomy to capture long-term opportunities in key markets through its R&D initiatives.

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