MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) immunotherapy against cancer. In many of these cases, the inflammation recurs, and the treatment impacts the quality of life of the affected patients. Scientists have been trying to understand why this type of adverse event happens, and a new study sheds some light on the issue.

A lot is still being discovered about why immunotherapy works for some patients and not others, and why some patients respond differently while undergoing this treatment. We can therefore expect more insights on this relatively new approach to treating cancer as enterprises like Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI) proceed with...

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