MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rising electricity prices are set to overshadow climate arguments in American energy politics, and the November midterm elections may hasten this shift in mindset. The long contest between environmental advocates and petroleum producers is losing its grip on voters, who increasingly care about something more immediate: whether their power bills remain manageable.

Companies like GeoSolar Technologies Inc. that focus on delivering solar energy could benefit from the growing realization that regardless of the politics in Washington or the White House, affordable energy is all that Americans want, and...

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