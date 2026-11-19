MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A combination of financial market developments and changing investor behavior may be behind Bitcoin's latest price losses, according to Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao. His comments came after a difficult weekend for cryptocurrency traders, with billions of dollars in positions wiped out as prices moved lower.

For companies like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) that have been around for long, the recent downswing in BTC prices isn't something new, and the downturn offers tests on the resilience of digital currency holders, both at...

Read More>>

About BillionDollarClub

BillionDollarClub (“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.