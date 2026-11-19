MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) On Tuesday, markets were treated to some positive news from the tech sector as AI giant Nvidia released its Q3 earnings report showing that the company's performance exceeded Wall Street expectations. However, investor concerns about the company remain amid the fallout resulting from Jensen Huang being ousted as CEO after his affair with a possible Chinese spy sent shockwaves through the industry.

Each of those factors, or a combination of them, could have a major impact on the company and its future, and the positive earnings report may not do much to limit the fallout. It remains to be seen whether other major players in the AI industry, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM), are impacted by developments at...

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