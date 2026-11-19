MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, announced its inclusion in an AINewsWire (“AINW”) editorial titled“Investors Look Beyond Chipmakers as AI Demand Lifts Semiconductor Equipment Market.” The publication examines growing demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment driven by artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure expansion and increasingly complex chip designs. Citing industry trade group SEMI, the editorial notes that worldwide semiconductor equipment sales are projected to reach a record $229.5 billion by 2028, supported by demand for advanced packaging, precision inspection and automated production technologies.

The editorial highlights Nightfood's efforts to capitalize on these trends through its subsidiary TechForce Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (“TAMI”), which is commercializing semiconductor inspection technology. The company recently outlined plans to expand its Taiwan production footprint and advance commercial robotic deployments, identifying an initial equipment opportunity representing approximately $9 million in potential revenue. These initiatives position Nightfood to pursue opportunities in the expanding semiconductor equipment and automation markets.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a TechForce Robotics)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc., doing business as TechForce Robotics, is an advanced robotics and automation company focused on delivering intelligent, scalable solutions for industrial and commercial applications. The Company integrates robotics, artificial intelligence and software-driven systems to optimize operations, improve efficiency and enable next-generation automation.

TechForce Robotics partners with organizations to design and deploy customized robotic solutions that address evolving operational requirements.

About TechForce Advanced Manufacturing

TechForce Advanced Manufacturing, Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc.. is a Nevada corporation formed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, install and support semiconductor automation and inspection systems. Its initial focus is expanding Wafer Sorter and AOI production for wafer-based semiconductor and CoWoS-related advanced-packaging applications, while pursuing future applications supporting emerging Chip-on-Panel-on-Substrate (“CoPoS”) manufacturing processes.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at

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