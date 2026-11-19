Company enters the counter-drone market with a wearable, artificial intelligence-powered detection and early-warning platform designed to enhance soldier protection. Proprietary in-ear communications technology, modular product architecture and expanding capabilities position Silynxcom to address evolving military and law enforcement requirements. International expansion, a reported $7.3 million order backlog as of April 30, 2026, and continued product development support the company's growth strategy.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a developer of advanced tactical communications and hearing-protection systems, is expanding its technology portfolio to address emerging battlefield threats and evolving military requirements. The company recently announced its entry into the counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (“C-UAS”) market through the development of an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered wearable drone detection and early-warning platform. Currently in the prototype stage, the standalone device is designed to identify acoustic drone signatures in real time, including threats from fiber-optic guided drones that conventional radio frequency-based detection systems may overlook.

The initiative builds on Silynxcom's established expertise in acoustics, hearing protection and soldier-worn communications technology. Its existing product portfolio includes the CLARUS and FORTIS tactical communications systems and the PROTEGO family of in-ear hearing-protection headsets. These solutions combine proprietary TRUE VOICE in-ear speech capture, Hear-Thru ambient sound enhancement and modular connectivity to support communications and situational awareness in demanding environments. The planned drone detection platform would extend these capabilities into an additional area of soldier protection, with mesh networking technology under development to enable connected devices to share threat alerts without relying on existing communications infrastructure.

Silynxcom is pursuing these technological advancements alongside a broader international expansion strategy targeting military, law enforcement and other specialized markets. The company reported approximately $7.3 million in backlog as of April 30, 2026, exceeding its $5.8 million in total revenue for 2025. Recent military orders and deliveries in Asia and Europe reflect efforts to diversify its customer base and expand beyond Israel, which accounted for approximately 74% of 2025 revenue. The company continues to leverage direct customer relationships, procurement programs and specialized distribution networks to support adoption of its tactical communications products.

Looking ahead, Silynxcom is investing in research and development to broaden its product offerings and capitalize on changing defense and security requirements. The company is establishing a dedicated counter-drone development team that includes professionals with experience at Israeli drone manufacturers, complementing ongoing advancements in tactical audio functionality and communications technology. With an established product portfolio, international distribution capabilities and a growing emphasis on emerging battlefield applications, Silynxcom is positioning itself to pursue additional opportunities in tactical communications, hearing protection and individual soldier safety.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

We develop, manufacture, and sell ruggedized tactical protective and communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat proven. Our in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and factory floors. Our In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers, homeland security personnel, police officers and civilian users worldwide. Our In-Ear Headsets provide high levels of sound protection, fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots, dangerous situations and machine equipment in factories. Our sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets allow wearing with any helmet type to reduce head injuries, allow wearing any earwear and in any weather condition. Our technology provides active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving our customers 360° situational awareness. Our new upgraded“drone detection” headset, sound leak test and prerecorded messages technologies provide additional, unique, features and protection level to operators in modern combat arenas. The Company is developing an AI-powered wearable drone-detection and early-warning platform intended for military and security applications.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SYNX are available in the company's newsroom at

About DefenseWireNews

DefenseWireNews (“DWN”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on defense contractors, aerospace firms, cybersecurity leaders, advanced manufacturing innovators, and other mission-critical companies operating at the intersection of public markets and government demand. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, DWN is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, DWN brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. DWN is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.