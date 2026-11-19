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TYTL's platform enables homeowners to access equity without traditional credit checks, monthly payments or conventional appraisals, while providing institutional investors access to tokenized residential real estate securities. Its business model targets transaction revenue equal to 8.5% of transaction value, along with retained digital securities representing approximately 5% of transaction value, which constitute potential asset value rather than recognized revenue. Beeline plans to leverage its artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, mortgage operations and title infrastructure to support the platform's expansion, with an initial addressable market estimated at $1 trillion. The company also expects to introduce a home equity investment-related digital token in January, subject to regulatory requirements. Closing remains contingent on several conditions, including approval by a majority of disinterested Beeline shareholders and TYTL securing at least $15 million in committed institutional capital.

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About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) is a technology-driven mortgage and home-finance company focused on simplifying and accelerating the path to homeownership, property investment and home-equity access. Through its digital platform, Beeline offers mortgage products designed for traditional borrowers, self-employed borrowers and real estate investors and is expanding its platform into home equity investment products.

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