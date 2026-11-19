MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The start of this week saw the price of gold continue its downward trend in the Asian markets, falling lower than $3,900 per ounce as mounting expectations of another increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve next month weighed on investor sentiment. Persistent inflation pressures and increasingly hawkish comments from U.S. policymakers added to concerns that borrowing costs could remain elevated for longer.

For mining companies like Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) that don't derive the...

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