Safe Pro Group reported record Q3 2026 revenue of $2,676,680, which is a 2,539% increase year-over-year and up over 100% sequentially compared to Q2 2026. The company also reported a record 79% AI gross margin, with a major decrease in operating expenses, and a strong balance sheet. Revenue increase was primarily driven by U.S. Army and other U.S. government-contracted sales.

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Safe Pro Group Inc (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of AI-powered security and defense solutions, recently reported financial results for Q3 2026, which ended on September 30, 2026 ( ).

Safe Pro recorded a record Q3 revenue of $2,676,680, which is an increase of 2,539% year-over-year, up around 101% sequentially compared to Q2 2026, and exceeded the preliminary estimate of more than $2.5 million. This revenue was primarily driven by U.S. Army and other U.S. government-contracted sales of Safe Pro's AI-powered threat detection, edge compute, and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAI are available in the company's newsroom at

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